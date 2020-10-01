Hibbing PD’s Medallion Hunt

HIBBING — Nearly $800 in prizes will be given out as part of a community-wide medallion hunt, which begins today in Hibbing.
The Hibbing Police Department and the We Support First Responders/Law Enforcement group partnered up for the hunt, which will include three medallions over a period of time. The hunt is ultimately being held as a kickoff to Tuesday’s “Night to Unite” National Night Out event at Bennett Park.
Starting today, the round medallion featuring an HPD SUV squad car will be hidden somewhere in the city.
The person who is lucky enough to find the first of three medallions will win a prize package valued at $215. That includes a $150 gift card package from the We Support First Responders/Law Enforcement group, plus a Flom Designs Photography session valued at $65. A clue will be given out daily on the HPD Facebook page to lead hunters to the medallion. The medallions will only be hidden on public City of Hibbing property.
Once the first medallion is found, the second one will be hidden and clues will start again. The clues are designed to get harder for each medallion, according to Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey.
The second medallion will have a prize package worth $265 and the third will be valued at $315. Flom Designs donated a $65 photo session to each medallion package.
Greg Perrella of Perrella & Associates of Hibbing spearheaded the We Support First Responders/Law Enforcement group and other businesses and individuals have donated money to the cause. The Hibbing/Chisholm-based group already has signs in people’s yards and 12 billboards are planned for the Iron Range with the group’s name/message.
Considering the tough times the United States is going through right now with COVID-19 and racial justice concerns, Estey said, “we want to unite our community right now.’’ The Night to Unite and the medallion hunt were put together “to bring our community closer together,’’ he added.
