Will work together to help crack down on human trafficking investigations
HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department took a major step this week to help crack down on human trafficking crimes in the state.
The Hibbing City Council on Wednesday approved HPD entering a joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to recruit local officers to assist with human trafficking investigations.
Human trafficking has become a serious issue statewide and regionally, especially with the Duluth harbor about 75 miles from the city and within an hour or so driving distance from the Iron Range, said Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey.
The FBI has identified the Twin Cities area as among 13 American communities with a particularly high rate of child prostitution, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Duluth, as a port city with ships consistently arriving and leaving, has also been identified as a target for human trafficking.
Human trafficking cases can happen anywhere, and many are “funneled through Duluth,” Estey said by phone Thursday.
Estey explained that one or two officers in his department will assist the Minnesota BCA by working on cases undercover. Investigations are “kept very quiet,” and the chief said he is not aware of locations of undercover operations.
According to the joint powers agreement, agents use a broad array of investigative technologies and techniques and may be required to travel to neighboring jurisdictions.
The most common forms of human trafficking, according to the Human Rights Commission, are sex trafficking, forced labor and debt bondage.
Sex trafficking is illegally transporting people both within countries and across borders for sexual exploitation. Forced labor can be found in virtually every industry, such as agricultural work, domestic servitude, hotel services, and construction. Trafficked workers often work for little to no pay under strenuous conditions.
Debt bondage happens when an individual or group uses debt to subjugate workers. They often make sure workers can’t pay it off or accrue new debts, thus trapping them in a cycle of poverty and bondage.
Under the agreement, the HPD will join the BCA’s Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigations Task Force. The BCA provides a senior special agent to serve as its commander.
The task force investigates human trafficking crimes committed by organized groups or individuals related to child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, with a focus on minors being trafficked, and labor trafficking.
It includes investigators from the St. Paul and Minneapolis police departments, Anoka and Hennepin County sheriff's offices, Homeland Security Investigations and the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.
Additionally, task force members work in partnership with more than two dozen affiliate agencies to assist local, state and federal criminal justice organizations to identify incidents of human trafficking and apprehend and aid in the prosecution of those who commit such crimes.
Estey said the state BCA approached the HPD because it is one of the larger departments north of Duluth. At full force, the department consists of 28 members.
The BCA will reimburse the agency with costs associated with investigations.
“It’s good for my officers who help out to have that experience and learn from it,” and to further increase knowledge of human trafficking, said the chief.
There was a recent human trafficking investigation at a Hibbing hotel, he noted. The BCA assisted, but it was later determined not to be a human trafficking case. The BCA has always been helpful on local investigations, and this partnership is also a way to give back, Estey said.
Human trafficking victims are usually juveniles, he added. According to national statistics, 13 years old is the average age when a sex trafficking victim is sold. In Minnesota, the indigenous community is especially at risk for human trafficking.
Estey said he advises parents to monitor their children’s phone and online activity and educate them on the dangers of talking with strangers online who can easily provide fake identities and “lure kids in.”
Human trafficking can happen in small communities as readily as metro areas, he emphasized.
In February, seven people, including five from Minnesota, were charged in a human trafficking sting operation executed in Itasca County.
The three-day sting was performed by the BCA’s task force, along with the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.
Men from Grand Rapids, Chisholm, Sawyer, and Goodridge were arrested along with a man from Texas and another from Missouri.
Estey said his department is happy for the opportunity to help make Minnesota communities more safe, and for the council’s support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.