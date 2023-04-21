Hibbing P.D.

Hibbing Police Department

HIBBING—The Hibbing Police Department announced on Thursday that it now has a new main phone number, due to a change in the city’s telephone carrier.

The new number for the Hibbing P.D. is 218-403-5710. This number is for general information only and is not to be used to report any type of law enforcement activity.

