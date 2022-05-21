‘Hibbing on Howard’ set to become a reality

HIBBING — A plan percolating in the minds of officials from Hibbing Age to Age for quite a few years is set to be become a reality this summer and in the process become the largest event the organization has coordinated to date.
It’s called “Hibbing on Howard,” and will feature seven free outdoor events on Hibbing’s main street on Mondays in June and July from 5 to 7 p.m. (except on July 4), each with a different theme designed to bring people of all ages together.
Tuesdays will be rain dates.
Event Coordinator Heather Matvey — a teacher at Washington School — describes “Hibbing on Howard” as a “weekly family fun event right (in) downtown Hibbing.”
“Participants are encouraged to bring their crew and enjoy games, prizes, giveaways, and food trucks. Each week will be a new theme with different activities to keep those kids busy,” Matvey said. “This is free to attend and a great way to connect with friends, neighbors, and so many of the amazing community groups and organizations. Think of it as a true celebration of what Hibbing has to offer.”
Themes will include “Life Size Games” on June 6; “Carnival” on June 13; “Cars” on June 20; “Superheroes and Princesses” on June 27; “Sports” on July 11; “Water” on July 18; and “All-Things Hibbing” on July 24.
“Some things that are already lined up throughout the summer include balloon animals, a real race car with a real driver, a Spiderman fling, a dunk tank, playing basketball against a high school all-star, and so much more,” Matvey said. “We are at liberty to let the public know that there will be Hibbing teachers and even a few principals in the dunk tank on water night, so that will be sure to be a crowd pleaser.”
The idea behind the weekly celebrations was hatched several years ago after organizers saw something similar in another town.
“That led to thinking about and dreaming if it could work in Hibbing. The idea marinated for a few years and then got tucked away while we all worked through Covid,” Matvey said. “It seems the time is right, so the cobwebs were dusted off and it has been full steam ahead. The idea has grown and morphed and changed quickly to make it work in this community and the planning committee is confident that it is going to make a big impact.”
Getting from planning to reality wasn’t always easy, Matvey said, but in the end it will be worth the effort.
“Together, we can make this long-ago dream a reality. In just a few short weeks Howard Street will be filled with smiling faces of the City of Hibbing and we couldn't be more excited,” she said.
On “Hibbing on Howard” nights, the street will be blocked off from 3rd Ave E. to 5th Ave E. (Howard Court to Mike's Pub), which meant working closely with city officials, who quickly jumped on board with the idea.
“We worked with the city after getting the go ahead from the chief of police, fire marshall, and city administrator. Those three parties had no hesitation and encouraged us to pursue this project,” Matvey said. “Candie (Seppala) at the city administrator's office was instrumental in helping to get all of our ducks in a row to properly complete the necessary permits.”
City officials suggested they get in touch with all of the businesses that would be blocked by the event and Matvey said organizers had positive feedback from them.
“That is just another one of the many benefits that will be a ripple effect from ‘Hibbing on Howard,’ — more people downtown which means more customers for our great businesses. Everyone involved has really been great to work with, even helping with brainstorming to find creative ways to make this work,” she said.
Now there are a number of local businesses, groups, and clubs that are involved.
“That was one of the main goals: To celebrate what is already here and spread the word. A slight hurdle at the beginning was casting vision for the events, but once people wrapped their heads around what it was most were eager to sign up,” Matvey said. “Ideally, collaboration with others will be beneficial for both parties. This would look like a great booth or activity on one of the nights for us and promotion for them.”
For example, the Iron Range Racing Club will be bringing their RC race track to Howard Street on the third night.
“This will be an absolute blast for the kids to not only watch, but participate in if they bring their own RC car. Plus, it's going to be great advertising for their club and potentially bring in new people,” she said.
“Hibbing has been craving something like this for a while and it is a great opportunity to bring people together. It's been a long season of separation and division (both nationally and locally) and this is the perfect chance to use something positive to bring us together. Everyone involved really wants to see this community grow and thrive and this is something that we can do to get that ball rolling,” Matvey said. “Perhaps when others see what can happen when we work together, they will find something positive they can do, too. If we all do a little, just imagine the transformation that could happen.”
Age to age, which has a stated goal of bringing generations together, was launched by the Northland Foundation in 2008 as part of a national initiative focused on the civic engagement and wellbeing of older adults.
It’s described as a community-centered approach to linking children and youth with adults 55+, and the generations-in-between.
The Northland Foundation is a publicly supported foundation serving seven northeastern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis, and all or parts of five Native nations that share geography: Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
Other events planned by the organization for Hibbing this summer include a Tabletop Fairy Garden Class on May 24. They have also partnered with the Farmers Market and will be offering “Make it & Take it” crafts on Saturdays.
“We will also have seniors from the community reading to kids and after kids can take a book home. The farmers market is going to be a real family event this year,” said Denise Persson, coordinator of Age to Age Hibbing. “We have more plans in the works — details will be out soon!”
For more information see the Hibbing Age to Age Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/agetoage2017.
