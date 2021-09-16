HIBBING — While ground was technically broken on the $2.5 million Dr. Ben Owens Stadium/Cheever Field project last month, officials and students from Hibbing High School made it official Wednesday during a short ceremony at the complex.
“It’s been a long and exciting journey to see this much needed project that benefits our students and community finally come to fruition,” Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich told a crowd of about 75 people, which included members of the band and choir, some faculty and staff, members of the school board, and Sen. Dave Tomassoni, among others.
“I’m really happy about it,” Tomassoni said after the event. “This is a facility that probably wasn’t up to snuff for a number of years. The fact that they are coming around and making it a new, beautiful facility that the high school deserves, is really, really encouraging.”
In August, the Hibbing school board voted unanimously to approve a low bid of $2,510,500 to Peterson Construction to renovate Cheever Field, a project that has been on the district’s wish list for many years.
When done, the facility will feature a new artificial turf (Bluejacket blue) field for football, softball and soccer, a 400 meter running track, a jumping events and pole vault area, an improved shot put area, LED lighting, and all new fencing around the perimeter.
The district is also going to regrade and take care of some drainage issues along with removing the large berms that surround the entire field.
Other improvements include new sidewalks, around the bleachers, and new concrete bleacher pads and retaining walls will also be installed. Peterson will also remove an existing berm and do some work to be determined at a later date on the south end of the facility.
Construction started a few days after the vote and Building and Grounds Supervisor Tyler Glad said at the time that the facility is expected to be complete and ready to go by fall 2022.
Wednesday was a time to celebrate.
The ceremony opened with a rendition of the national anthem sung by members of the Hibbing high school choir. The band followed that up with the school fight song while the cheerleading squad did a routine.
To wrap it up, an excited group of student athletes donned yellow hard hats and shovels while posing over a pile of dirt — but not before some words from Aldrich and new Hibbing Activities Director Keith Turner.
“This is just a super exciting event for our district and our community as a whole,” Aldrich said before thanking a number of people, institutions, and Peterson Construction.
“You can see them working behind us. It’s a big crew that has expertise throughout the state. This is what they do, they build turf fields and they build turf tracks, so we’re really lucky to have Peterson be our general contractor,” Aldrich said.
Turner, who said he was coaching at Vermillion Community College when Cheever Field first opened, said he was honored to be a part of Hibbing athletics and the community.
“Knowing and talking to our coaches and our student athletes, knowing how excited they are to be part of this and to be able to compete and participate on this field is going to be tremendous,” Turner said.
Tomassoni said following the event that he remembers being there when the field was first built so it felt like coming full-circle. He also said he was proud to be a part of the process.
“Anytime they asked I tried to help. I know we got some infrastructure money from the IRRRB, which is what they can do at the agency for these kinds of projects,” Tomassoni said. “It’s good to be a part of something like that.”
---
According to his obituary, Dr. Benjamin P. Owens was “the face of Hibbing medicine for half a century and acclaimed as the ‘heart and soul of Minnesota medicine.”
The lifelong resident and 1942 graduate of Hibbing High School — at the age of 16 — died at the age of 88 on Jan. 21, 2014.
His obituary reads, in part: “Upon graduation, Ben fulfilled his military commitment with a year internship as a flight surgeon in California and then volunteered to serve as a physician in the Naval Reserve for fifteen months during the Korean Conflict, returning to Hibbing in 1952 to begin his medical practice at the Mesaba Clinic.
“There he began a half century medical career marked by a compassion for people, a love of education and a community pride that would endear him to generations of Hibbing residents.
“Ben loved his specialty of family practice which enabled him ‘to know members within a family’ to know them as friends and fellow humans as much as patients.
“In his career he made over 9,000 house calls, well into the 1980’s, delivered 4,358 babies-358 in one year alone- and once estimated he had made some 342,000 patient and hospital visits.”
