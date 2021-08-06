HIBBING — Authorities have released the names of the five individuals arrested over the weekend as part of a month long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine on the Iron Range and one of them is a Hibbing man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a seperate incident.
Blake Andrew Stangel, 51 - who was charged earlier this year with allegedly killing his 71-year-old former landlord, Courtney Fenske, in 2017 - was taken into custody Saturday night along Cheryl Lynn Ruiz, 58, Ralph Edward Haubrich, 50, Timothy Charles Jordan, 36, and Heaven Lee Anderson, 19, all of Hibbing.
According to a press release issued Thursday by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, the arrests went down at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday in two different places. Three of the individuals were arrested after a traffic stop in Itasca County yielded a large quantity of methamphetamine and they were lodged in the Itasca County Jail.
Two others were arrested at a residence in the 500 block of 41st Street East in Hibbing after a search warrant was executed by the Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force and the St. Louis County Emergency Response Team. A firearm and U.S. currency were allegedly seized.
According to the release the Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force (LSDVCTF) was assisted by the Hibbing Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, St. Louis County Emergency Response Team, Itasca County Sheriff's Office, MN State Patrol, MN BCA and Grand Rapids Police Department.
The LSDVCTF was also assisted by the Southwest Corridor Task Force in Riverside, Calif.
All five have been arraigned in St. Louis County Court and are being held in St. Louis County Jail on various drug charges.
Stangel, already facing an intentional second-degree murder charge in the death of Fenske, was being held in St. Louis County jail on that charge up until mid July, when, according to court records Midwest Bond posted a non-cash bond for Stangel of $325,000 on July 15. Court records show another $175,000 was included in the total but no further information on that was available.
He previously bonded out on a second-degree manslaughter charge in June, but was arrested again after prosecutors filed an amended complaint with the more serious murder charge.
According to court records, Stangel was charged with murder after he allegedly admitted to his role in Fenske's death in a phone call from jail. Stangel allegedly stated that he "went to a burglary with someone" and tied up his former landlord, who "ended up dying from it (because she) couldn't get loose."
The charge came nearly four years after a mail carrier contacted authorities to report that Fenske had not picked up her mail in several days, the complaints read. Sheriff’s deputies found her dead while conducting a welfare check on Nov. 29, 2017, at her home at 11072 S. Townline Rd., a rural area just southeast of Hibbing.
At the time, deputies described finding cotton thermal pants tied around her face and neck and cotton rope wrapped around her wrists, the complaints read. Sheriff’s deputies said she died between Nov. 26-27. A medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide “attributed to asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and smothering.” Law enforcement gathered DNA samples from the scene, but they were unable to find an initial suspect.
The case lingered until May 20 when a Grand Rapids Police Department detective told an investigator that a confidential informant told him that Stangel “was involved in the death of an elderly woman in Hibbing,” the complaint reads. The investigator contacted Stangel, whom he apparently knew rented from the woman.
The Hibbing Police Department on May 24 arrested Stangel on outstanding warrants at the Birch Lane Trailer Court, just south of the East Beltline and Highway 169. Prosecutors on May 28 charged Stangel with manslaughter.
Police said they obtained his DNA sample and sent it to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab. The BCA on May 26 told an investigator that Stangel’s DNA sample matched the DNA sample recovered at the crime scene.
