HIBBING — City Administrator Pete Hyduke says that if a long talked about proposal to expand the Memorial Building comes to fruition it would not only double the size of the building and bring it into the 21st Century, but also create one of the area’s most unique health, wellness and recreation facilities.
Discussions on the potential $40 million project have been ongoing for several years and have included public meetings, planning sessions, city council backed concept studies, and even financial commitments from donors.
A next step in the process could happen as soon as Wednesday night’s regular city council meeting, as a proposal to purchase four properties to the west of the Memorial Building for $470,000 to make way for the potential expansion is currently on the
agenda.
But before that discussion takes place councilors and Hyduke will hear from the public at a 5 p.m. special meeting tonight at the council chambers dedicated to the renovation of the landmark building.
It’s a timing issue when it comes to the possible purchase of the first four properties (there are eight total on the street), as the owners of those particular homes are looking to move on before the end of the year.
And Hyduke said Monday that everyone on the block is interested in selling at this point.
“We have talked to all the homeowners… (they) have agreed that if the city decides to move forward with this project, in the support of health, wellness and recreation for the city of Hibbing, they would sell their properties,” Hyduke said. “Some are homeowners, some are rentals. It’s a variety of different (people).”
Hyduke said that the money to buy the properties would come from a designated fund balance from property sales assets. In other words, as the city has sold property over the years, the profits have been put into that fund for future property purchases.
“My suggestion to the council was that is where we pull it from because that’s what it is designated for,” Hyduke said. “It’s been held in that account for these types of purchases.”
The Memorial Building, which includes the arena, a curling club, plus several other amenities including a museum, an area for senior citizens, a veterans room, a kitchen, a stage and small auditorium where Bob Dylan once performed, and a boxing area (among other things), was built in 1934 with the needs of that time in mind and is still in excellent shape.
The city has done an “outstanding job of putting money into this building,” Hyduke said, investing about $7 million in upgrades and expansion over the last six or so years including a new curling floor, renovated locker rooms, a new rear entry and an upgraded heating system.
And it is because of that upkeep and maintenance — and a dedicated staff at the building — that the proposed project is even an option.
“What we are trying to do is take it into the 21st Century with what is needed for health, wellness and recreation for the city of Hibbing,” Hyduke said. “We know this is a big undertaking. When this is done it’s twice the size of what Virginia has in square footage. We are doubling the Memorial Building. The good thing is we don’t have to take down anything. Because the arena was kept in great shape and because we invested a lot of money into the building, we can add on to this building and stay as tight to the footprint as we can.”
Hyduke said that at this point the plans are just “a concept” and there would be open meetings and discussion meetings if it all moves forward, and that officials are just starting to get into fundraising with a goal to raise as much private funding as possible on this project before moving forward.
He said he has already secured financial commitments of $1.25 million and $1 million from two different foundations.
“You have to make sure that you have the area to expand into when you go into that funding and that’s one of the areas we are trying to address here,” he said. “You can’t move forward on this project if you don’t have the room to expand. So whether it’s two years from now, four years from now, or six years from now, you have to make sure you have the room to expand.”
The proposed renovation and expansion concept includes new dining facilities, new multi-purpose athletic courts for pickleball and volleyball, a new (second) multi-use ice arena that could also be used for tennis during those seasons, an outdoors (second level) seating area, convention space and a plethora of other rooms and options that could support anything from a private business to a gathering space for public use.
The ideas found in the current concept plans are the results of many meetings, public information gathering and studies Hyduke, along with officials from the Blandin Leadership Group and the Chisholm/Hibbing Cohort group, have had over the years.
“We had community input meetings and from those meetings we basically took all the ideas that were brought forward and that’s what helped create this concept,” Hyduke said.
He added that planners also tried to address all age groups as part of the process.
“What we have within this building (concept) are like a quarter-mile of walking trails inside. And that was really important, one of the key ingredients we wanted, because seniors love to walk during the winter and summer,” he said. “The neat thing about these walking trails is they take you by activities the whole time you are walking, so it’s not like walking in a mall.”
There would also be $8 to $9 million dollars in renovations to the existing building and parts therein.
The idea to expand west, from the current building to the alley behind the homes in question, comes from not wanting to lose any parking that is currently available, Hyduke said.
“Because of the uniqueness of how this building was built, it gives you the opportunity to do things you couldn’t do with maybe some other older buildings,” he said.
Hyduke said that if the four properties are purchased now, and the expansion/renovation doesn’t become a reality, the space can be used for additional parking.
If it does eventually go forward, in a perfect world, assuming everything moves forward, he’d like to see construction finished sometime between 2026 and 2028.
He also said officials have in the past considered a stand-alone building in the Vic Power area and the price tag came in a little higher. Plus, Hyduke said, creating a corridor like this — a multi-use facility in the heart of the city — brings energy to the area.
“What I want to see is people who come to our community to come downtown to the middle of our community to have activities,” Hyduke said. “We are two blocks away from downtown, the eateries and businesses. Everyone that comes to the Memorial Building has to come downtown. If we built this on the outskirts of town you could come here and recreate and not even have to touch the community and you see that in a lot of communities now.”
He also said that while the city is currently focused on a new public safety building (and is seeking bonding money for it), there is room to expand the vision for the future of Hibbing.
“(The public safety building) is our number one project right now but I think you can’t have a singular vision. You have to look beyond to what else can be done for this community,” Hyduke said. “This will affect every age group and it’s an economic driver for this community. That’s the reason most communities have gone this route. Your health, wellness and recreation is a very important, vital part of every community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.