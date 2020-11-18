A Hibbing man lost his life in a head-on collision last Thursday in Hibbing.

Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey, in a press release on Tuesday, said at approximately 9:45 p.m. officers with his department were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle head on crash on Highway 5, near the entrance to Hibbing Taconite. Once on the scene, officers quickly rendered aid to both drivers.

Franklin D. Rice, 39, of Hibbing, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas Michael Gilley, 26, was driving a Ford Escape, and was later flown to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth for non life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation and possible charges for Gilley are pending.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Chisholm Police Department, Hibbing Fire Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the call.

