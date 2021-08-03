VIRGINIA - A Hibbing resident is being held in St. Louis County Jail awaiting formal charges after he allegedly stole a Sheriff’s patrol squad from outside the Virginia courthouse complex Monday night.
According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Joshua Paul Harjamaki, 21, was arrested on Highway 169 in Pike Township, after leading authorities on a pursuit that included the man allegedly brandishing a firearm out of the driver’s side window.
Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle was stolen at approximately 10:20 p.m. after a deputy - who believed the squad was locked - left it running when he momentarily entered the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities were able to locate the stolen squad using GPS technology and track it while it was being driven through the City of Virginia. According to the release, a Virginia Police Officer located the stolen squad being driven near Southern Drive in Virginia and attempted to stop the suspect, who was later identified as Harjamaki, and he refused.
Law enforcement officials say the driver showed the firearm (later confirmed to be a shotgun from the stolen squad) but eventually threw or dropped it and assisting squads were able to immediately retrieve it.
According to the release, the pursuit continued briefly through the City of Virginia and then out of town as Harjamaki continued Northbound on Highway 53 onto Highway 169 towards Tower.
Additional St. Louis County Sheriff’s squads assisted Virginia Police during the pursuit, which then ended on Highway 169 in Pike township after a St. Louis County Deputy executed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver.
Harjamaki, the lone occupant in the stolen squad, was taken into custody by the Virginia Police Department following the pursuit.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the pursuit, however the stolen squad sustained heavy damage as a result of the incident and PIT maneuver.
