HIBBING — A 28 year-old Hibbing man died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle.
According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occurred near Highway 169 and Howard Street at approximately 6:37 p.m.
A 2018 Ford Ecosport, driven by an 18 year-old Hibbing resident, was travelling northbound on Highway 169 near Howard Street when a pedestrian, Chris Daniel Ozzello, attempted to cross from east Howard Street to the west side. The Ecosport was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian, according to the incident report.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The State Patrol reports that conditions at the time were wet and no alcohol was involved with the driver.
Hibbing Police, St. Louis County Sheriffs, and the Hibbing Fire Department also responded.
