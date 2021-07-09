Editor’s note: This story contains graphic information.
HIBBING — A 21-year-old Hibbing man made his initial appearance on assault and child endangerment charges yesterday, after police arrested him on suspicion of beating his girlfriend and their 1-month-old daughter.
The man, Jose Flores Gurno, was arrested on Monday. He was charged on Thursday with five felonies including first-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation, two counts of third-degree assault and child endangerment. He remains without bail at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
In a news release Thursday, Hibbing Police Department said that officers responded to an assault call at 4:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue East. At the scene, they talked to a 20-year-old woman, who told officers she had returned home from work to find her daughter “laying in a bed with extensive bruises to the child’s face,” police said. She confronted her boyfriend, Gurno. Officers noted “several bruises to the face and neck, bloody nose, bite marks to the child’s arms,” police said.
Medical personnel at the scene reported that the child was “mildly hypothermic” and had “numerous bruises on her face and head” and “multiple bite marks on both arms,” according to a complaint filed in St. Louis County District Court. Medics also noted “significant retinal hemorrhages in both eyes” and records show that the child’s injuries were “consistent with non-accidental trauma.” A CT scan showed a subdural hemorrhage.
The child was airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth in critical but stable condition, the court records show.
Neighbors called 911 after the mother told them her boyfriend choked her, the court records read. They had seen the child’s injuries and heard the two adults arguing in the home.
At the scene, the mother told officers at the scene that she left work to go to her home that afternoon when she saw Gurno asleep in the living room, the court records read. She thought he was drunk and asked for their child’s whereabouts. She found her child on a bed in the room, she picked her up and noticed she “had bruises all around her face” and that she “was uncovered and was very cold since the air conditioning had been left on,” the court records read. She began yelling at her boyfriend and told him she was going to call the police.
She told officers that she was holding her child in the kitchen when Gurno attempted to punch her and then put her in a chokehold, the court records read. She said he choked her until she passed out. She woke up a short time later on the floor lying beside her child.
In the home, Gurno told officers that he “did not know what was going on” and claimed he was sleeping when his girlfriend woke him up to say she was calling law enforcement, the court records read. He apparently admitted to pushing her down to the ground but denied choking her. He denied drinking, but a preliminary breath test later showed an alcohol concentration of .133.
During a later interview with police, he told officers that “he had a drinking problem” and drank in front of his child at a friend’s home. He apparently blacked out and did not recall getting home or how his child got injured. He told officers that “he must have got angry,” the court records show.
