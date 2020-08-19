HIBBING — The hometown Little League is trying to raise $4,000 to buy a new scoreboard to replace the aged one at Bennett Park in Hibbing.
Nicole Lamphere, a parent of one of the players ages 10-12, organized a social media campaign and a car wash to raise money for the new scoreboard. “It’s terrible — years, years old,” Lamphere said of the faded scoreboard currently at the field on Wednesday. The weather has taken its toll on the old scoreboard, and it’s now difficult for players and spectators to read the score or innings.
Youth baseball players, who just ended their season this past week, joined their parents and coaches in rolling up their sleeves for the car wash on Wednesday near 23rd Street in Hibbing.
At the fundraiser, Lamphere said patrons were generous, noting that some donations exceeded the $10 request for a car wash.
Nearby Easton Fisher, a 12-year-old baseball player, said he was having a good time with his teammates and the adults helping them wash cars.
Hibbing Little League president Tony Potter, who doubles as a volunteer coach, said it would mean the world to the kids to be able to have a new scoreboard. The Little League has done its best to try and put together a nice field for the younger kids, he said, but the scoreboard has been a sore spot. “We hope to start the season next year with a new, shiny scoreboard,” Potter added.
Fisher agreed. He said he noticed the scoreboard is a “little bit” hard to read.
Funds are especially tight for the league this year due to the economic toll of the coronavirus. The Tikes and Transitions teams canceled their seasons this year due to COVID-19 concerns, and all of the registration fees from the players (six teams of 12 players each) were refunded. There was also no concession revenue for this season.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Little League online campaign raised $515.
If you missed the car wash and want to help out, donations can be made by mail to Hibbing Little League P.O. Box 143 Hibbing, MN 55746.
For questions, you can call Nicole Lamphere at 218-966-6996.
