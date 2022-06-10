Hibbing Kiwanis Pancake Feed a hit!

HIBBING – The Hibbing community once again proved that it loves its pancakes – and supporting its youth!
The Hibbing Kiwanis Club conducted its 64th annual Pancake Feed on April 28, serving 782 meals this year.
The traditional community eat-together served as a gathering event for families, friends and neighbors. Pancakes are made from the legendary Pop Lukens recipe and are served with sausage, butter and syrup.
“We appreciate everyone who grabbed a plate, snagged a to-go container or enjoyed a meal at their place of work,” said Kiwanis Club Member Robin Cicmil. “We’re already looking forward to flippin’ for everyone again next year.”
The feed served as a fundraiser for the Hibbing Key Club and the club agreed to give a portion of this year’s proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative.
“The mission of Kiwanis is to improve the world one child and one community at a time,” said Kiwanis Club President Jesse Babich. “We strive to make positive impacts in our community so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive. Just think of the volume of local youth that would benefit from an inviting, structured environment in a Boys & Girls Club in Hibbing.”
The club generously donated $2,000 to the initiative and look forward to working with them once established. Pancake feed attendees also dropped $82 in donations on site.
“The Boys & Girls Club of the Northland-Hibbing Initiative is so thankful for the generosity of the Hibbing Kiwanis Club for donating part of their Pancake Feed proceeds to our Club,” said Ruva Tsoka, Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative Advisory Board Member. “Our Club and Advisory Board are committed to recognizing our youth for who they are, empowering their lives and helping them build great futures. It has been a wonderful experience partnering with an organization that shares our vision.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative’s mission is to enable all young people – especially those who need it most — to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. The BGCH will be a fun, safe environment accessible to all Hibbing youth that provides quality programs and services.
For more information or to support the BGC-Hibbing Initiative, log onto www.bgcnorth.org/locations/new-hibbing-branch-initiative/. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/ProjectBGCHibbing.
The Hibbing Kiwanis Club is always open to new members. Find us at facebook.com/HibbingKiwanisClub.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.