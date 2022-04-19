HIBBING — Members of the Hibbing Kiwanis Club are getting ready for one of the club’s largest fundraisers — its annual pancake feed.
Now in its 64th year, the pancake feed is set for April 27, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. The event starts with breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m., followed by lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Eat-in and take out are offered throughout the day. Delivery is available for breakfast and lunch only.
Pancakes for the Kiwanis feed are made from scratch using Hibbing High School longtime swim coach Pop Luken’s recipe and are served up with Fraboni’s sausages. Babich said Super One Foods in HIbbing allows the club to use its bakery department to mix up the batter for the event.
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event are being donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative.
Jesse Babich, Hibbing Kiwanis Club President and pancake feed organizer, said in 2019 the club served 975 meals, and donated $5,000 to the all-inclusive community playground at Greenhaven Elementary in Hibbing, and the club is hoping to surpass that amount this year.
‘So a real goal in our minds is if we could hit that 1,000 mark, serve 1,000 people,” Babbich said.
“We’re supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative, because it’s our mission to serve and provide for youth,” Babich explained. “The whole basis of the Kiwanis Club is to give back to the children in our community.”
The Hibbing Boys and Girls Club Initiative announced last fall that after a few short months of planning they had signed an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland, and that the Hibbing School District was is prepared to provide a classroom for the club site, and transportation to after school location (s) on regularly scheduled school days at no cost.
Earlier this year representatives from the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative presented at one of the Kiwanis Club meetings, and told of their mission to start up a Boys & Girls Club in Hibbing this fall, and the Kiwanis Club members were inspired by what they learned and wanted to help out, Babich said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative is actively working on raising money needed to begin offering Boys & Girls Club programming in Hibbing and is grateful for the Kiwanis Club’s support.
“Real, lasting change takes collaboration, big ideas and bold action,” said Ruva Tskoka, Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative Advisory Board Member in a press release. “The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative is very grateful for the Hibbing Kiwanis Club and their generosity in working with us to make our goal of establishing a club more of a reality. It’s great to have these connections who also recognize the need for a space for kids to be who they are and empower them to build great futures.”
A community effort involving students from the Hibbing High School Kiwanis Key Club, volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative Board of Directors, and Community members is making this year’s pancake feed possible.
There are currently 24 members in Hibbing Kiwanis, and the club is always looking for new members. Hibbing Kiwanis typically conducts its meetings at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Sammy’s Pizza.
The club frequently hosts speakers to share their initiatives and welcomes new speakers who would like to present to the group. Tickets for the pancake feed are $8 for adults and kids six and under eat for free. You can get your tickets at the door, or in advance at Iron Range Plumbing and Heating and Security State Bank in HIbbing. Delivery is available for breakfast or lunch by calling Steve at 218-966-0298.
More information is available on the Hibbing Kiwanis Club Facebook at facebook.com/HibbingKiwanisClub.
For more information or to support the BGC Hibbing Initiative, log onto www.bgcnorth.org/locations/new-hibbing-branch-initiative/. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/ProjectBGCHibbing.
