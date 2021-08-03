Hibbing Police Department K-9 Officer Joe Burns and his partner Chase won the "America's Top Dog'' competition on the A&E Network Tuesday night. They won $20,000 plus another $5,000 went to Range Regional Rescue.
Fans and supporters from Hibbing and around the area watched the TV show's finale at a watch party at the Hibbing Memorial Building Tuesday night.
A full story will be online at mesabitribune.com and in Thursday's Mesabi Tribune.
