HIBBING – An action-packed three days of activities is in store for the Hibbing Jubilee celebration.
The Hibbing Chamber has teamed up with the City of Hibbing, Hibbing Public Utilities Commission, and sponsors from the business community for this year’s celebration.
The festivities start today at 4:30 p.m. with a business after hours event and raffle, at Mr. Nick’s Corner Bar. Admission is free.
Local merchants are hosting Sidewalk Days, from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. on Friday on Howard Street. The event includes sales, specialties, and more, according to the schedule of events.
A fireworks display is scheduled at dusk on Friday with a rain day of July 10. The Hibbing Raceway is identified as the best place to view the fireworks display.
A variety of vendors and crafters are signed up for the Festival on Fifth event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue East by the Hibbing Public Library and City Hall.
The Grand Parade, a highlight of the Jubilee celebration, is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday on Howard Street and First Avenue.
Rounding out the celebration is a street dance, from 5 p.m. to midnight on Howard Street.
