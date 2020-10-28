HIBBING — The Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) of Hibbing has proposed a program that could help tenants in federally-subsidized housing find employment and educational opportunities as a push to redefine housing assistance as a pathway to financial independence.
Created in 1996, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Moving to Work program provides flexibility to the Hibbing HRA to now consider a self-sufficiency program to include reducing income recertifications and imposing work requirements on a case-by-case basis on tenants in public housing deemed fit to work.
The local program would be tailored to 91 out of 401 tenants residing in the HRA’s four buildings in Hibbing. The rules would be aimed at non-disabled residents between ages 18 to 62.
“We want to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Jackie Prescott, the executive director of the Hibbing HRA, told a group of elected politicians, public officials and stakeholders during a presentation Tuesday outside of her office on 7th Avenue East. Andrew Jarocki, a Lead for America fellow serving with the HRA, added, “The goal is not to clear out the building. We want to work with the tenants to ask, ‘What do you need? What’s holding you back from becoming economically self-sufficient?’”
The pair said they are accepting public comments until Nov. 23, before submitting a final version of their Moving to Work plan to HUD for approval. Their hope is to get the greenlight in the upcoming months and hit the ground running in 2021.
The Hibbing HRA, established in 1948, provides public housing citywide to low-income individuals and families that meet federal government guidelines. The mayor of Hibbing appoints five citizens to serve as commissioners on the HRA Board.
Today, 401 tenants live at Park Terrace Manor, Seventh Avenue, Haven Court and First Avenue Apartments. Many are considered eldery and have access to supplemental social security. Some have part-time or full-time jobs, while others do not have a form of employment. Their rents and utilities are based on 30 percent of their total household gross income.
As they have in two previous town hall meetings, Prescott and Jarocki reported that 90 percent of their 401 tenants in Hibbing now earn less than $46,000, including dozens of families. Fifty-two percent of their tenants reside in public housing for at least three years.
In recent years, HUD expanded its Moving to Work program to dozens of cities across the country. An agency in Lawrence-Douglas County, Kansas, recently celebrated moving its 100th family from public housing to private home ownership, Jarocki noted during the presentation to highlight examples of successfully run programs. Residents in Champaign, Ill. experienced a nearly 30 percent increase in average earned income.
In 2018, Prescott applied to the Moving to Work program to be considered for implementation in Hibbing.
That same year, the City of Hibbing reported that the rate of families in poverty more than doubled between 2000 and 2016, from 8.1 percent to 16.9 percent, according to data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey, as shown in the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018. That was compared to the poverty levels in St. Louis County at 9.1 percent and Minnesota at 6.9 percent.
On Tuesday, Prescott, now in her seventh year of leading the Hibbing HRA, reported that the local housing authority has now been chosen for the Moving to Work program, which would be “granted flexibility from some federal housing regulations in order to develop and test new strategies to help families.”
According to the Moving to Work draft, the Hibbing HRA is applying for specific waivers to include reducing income recertifications. The idea is that an individual would not have to go through recertification of their income every time they get more shifts at their job and would, in turn, experience a delay before their rents are increased. Under the new rule, individuals would recertify their income every two years in an effort to “encourage increases in earnings and allow for tenants to increase savings.”
A second waiver requires quarterly check-in meetings with tenants in the program “to ensure that personal goals are articulated and the HRA understands how it can help provide any resources or remove any barriers.”
A third waiver requires tenants in the program to work up to 15 hours a week. Though their mission is to help tenants achieve self-sufficiency, Prescott and Jarocki said the program comes with the caveat that individuals who do not abide by the rules are subject to eviction. They would work with tenants on a case-by-case basis, but, ultimately they would help people find different places to live in the region if they were non compliant. “It will only be successful if they want to work with us,” Andrew said.
Despite the benefits of economic self-sufficiency, the seven staff members of the HRA, along with Jarocki, whose fellowship in Hibbing runs for two years, realize they “are performing a tight-rope act of trying to help tenants find jobs and educational opportunities while avoiding the kind of social work that is beyond the capabilities of a small agency,” Jarocki said.
He continued, “This program allows us the opportunity to enact locally-driven policy innovation. We are excited to learn what works and what doesn’t work to help our residents reach self-sufficiency.”
Prescott and Jarocki have partnered with numerous agencies including Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Range Mental Health Services, Hibbing Community College, Careerforce Center and North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity to help them provide resources to tenants.
During the presentation, State Sen. Dave Tomassoni, of Chisholm, St. Louis County Chair Mike Jugovich and Hibbing City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman expressed support for the HRA helping tenants achieve economic self-sufficiency. “The current way [public housing] is done is a total disincentive for people to get out,” Tomassoni said. “This will be a successful program.”
