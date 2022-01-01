Area firefighters had to respond to two fires on New Year’s Eve in Hibbing.
The first one was residential. According to Northland Firewire, four Iron Range fire departments were on the scene of an early morning house fire in Hibbing. The blaze was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 3300 block of the Bunker Road.
Arriving firefighters found the house already engulfed in flames. The unoccupied house is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Fire departments on the scene included: Hibbing, Cherry, Clinton, and Virginia. The Silica and Toivola fire departments were also dispatched, but were cancelled while en route.
The cause of the fire has been ruled suspicious as the house was vacant and had no power. The investigation is being conducted by the Hibbing Fire Marshal and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. Those with any information about the fire are asked to call Hibbing Fire Marshal Rossi Gangle at: 218-421-3942.
---
The second fire occurred Friday evening.
Pete Makowski from Northland Firewire reported that the Hibbing, Keewatin, Chisholm, and Virginia fire departments were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Friday to a fire alarm at L & M Radiator on 37th Street in Hibbing. Arriving Hibbing firefighters discovered a fire in a paint booth in the production area of the facility. The fire was quickly extinguished although a large part of the building was filled with smoke.
Hibbing and Keewatin firefighters were on the scene while the Chisholm and Virginia fire departments were cancelled while enroute.
No injuries were reported and no damage estimate is available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
