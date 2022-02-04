HIBBING — The One Act Play team from Hibbing High School is getting ready for the sectional competition, after taking second place at the statewide preliminary competition on Jan. 29 for their production of “Shuddersome: Tales of Poe,” adapted by Lindsay Price.
“This is the first time our school has advanced to sectionals in eight years,” Megan Reynolds, Drama Director at Hibbing High School said via email on Monday.
The team will now compete Feb. 5 at St. Francis High School in St. Francis, Minn.
The One Act Competition is a state-wide competitive event for theater students in which schools prepare a production, which is then judged and ranked by theater professionals, noted Reynolds, adding that Hibbing competed against Duluth East, Duluth-Denfeld, Hermantown, and Cloquet in their subsectional preliminary round.
Shuddersome: Tales of Poe is a presentation of three of Edgar Allen Poe’s works: The Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, and the Masque of the Red Death.
A relative new-comer to the area and position, Reynolds said she’s come to understand the history of the Drama Department at Hibbing High School through her students’ experiences.
“Some of them have worked with half a dozen coaches in their time at HHS, and it is difficult with that kind of turnover to have consistency built in a program,” Reynolds said.
Going into the Sections competition, the One Act cast from Hibbing has varied experiences, with some seniors with as many as five competitions under their belt.
There are 16 students involved with the production — 12 actors make up the ensemble, three students work on technical design, and there are also students in the roles of sound designer, costume designer, and assistant director.
Seniors consist of Lauren Jackson, assistant director;Taylor Doree, sound designer;Kaly Pierson, costume designer and light operator; Ei Carlson, who plays the Young Man and works in the ensemble; and Rain Adams, who plays Narrator 1 and works in the ensemble.
“Our section is in competition with three Duluth-area schools, some who have more students, a larger population on which to draw, and more developed programs,” Reynolds said. “We are most certainly an underdog in this sphere right now. The significance of progressing is a huge accomplishment, and says far more about my students than it does to me as a director.”
Reynolds credits teamwork for the success of the Hibbing One Act team.
“Theater is kind of a strange thing to have a competition in — it is an inherently collaborative process, one that comes from cooperation and trust and support,” Reynolds said. “My students have shown those qualities in spades, and I credit their win to their dedication to one another, their unfailing positive attitudes and willingness to go beyond what feels comfortable, and their exceptional ability to prioritize the success of the team (and the play) over the individual. When students learn to care for the group, they learn how to create something greater than the sum of the individuals. I cannot think of any more important skill to develop in young people, and I am privileged to coach these students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.