HIBBING — After a thorough search of Hibbing High High School following the tip of an alleged bomb threat on Friday, law enforcement determined there was no threat, according to a press release from the Hibbing Police Department.
"At approximately 7:40 a.m. the Hibbing Police Department received an anonymous tip from Tip 411 that there was a bomb placed inside the Hibbing High School," Hibbing Police Chief Estey said in the press release."Officers worked with school officials and took action to have the school evacuated until the threat could be properly investigated."
"After a thorough search of the building by K9 Kallie and officers it was determined that there was no threat," Estey said in an email shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Classes were canceled at the high school due to the alleged threat specific to that building, according to Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich. He said all of the district's other buildings remained operating without disruption.
School staff and officers safely evacuated everyone from the building and stood by until the Duluth Police Department Bomb Detection K9 arrived on the scene.
"We would like to thank our staff, students, bus companies, law enforcement, and the entire community for their efficient and speedy response," Aldrich said.
Estey likewise expressed appreciation to all of the assisting departments.
"We would like to thank the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Duluth Police Department and Hibbing Fire Department for their assistance," Estey said.
