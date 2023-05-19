HIBBING — After a thorough search of Hibbing High High School following the tip of an alleged bomb threat on Friday, law enforcement determined there was no threat, according to a press release from the Hibbing Police Department.

"At approximately 7:40 a.m. the Hibbing Police Department received an anonymous tip from Tip 411 that there was a bomb placed inside the Hibbing High School," Hibbing Police Chief Estey said in the press release."Officers worked with school officials and took action to have the school evacuated until the threat could be properly investigated."

