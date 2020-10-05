Hibbing High School homecoming candidates

Hibbing High School king and queen homecoming candidates are as follows. Front row from left: Kaitlyn Fosso and Caroline Rue; middle row from left: Elyssa Durie, Maddy Clusiau, Shelby Hughes; back row from left: Joe Allison, Mauricio Fridlund, Garion Bates, Eli Erickson and William Stenson. The homecoming coronation is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

 photo submitted

