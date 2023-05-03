Little pageant winner

Ember Baraga, a two-year-old from Hibbing recently won the toddler division of the America’s Next Little Miss competition and is getting ready for the national competition set for August in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

HIBBING — Two-year-old Ember Baraga, of Hibbing, participated in the toddler division (ages two to three) of America's Little Miss competition on April 23 in Burnsville, and is moving onto the national level.

Baraga's mom, Diane Taylor said she's very proud of her daughter, who she said did a "wonderful job modeling" and placed as the toddler super model in the regional competition.

