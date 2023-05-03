Ember Baraga, a two-year-old from Hibbing recently won the toddler division of the America’s Next Little Miss competition and is getting ready for the national competition set for August in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
HIBBING — Two-year-old Ember Baraga, of Hibbing, participated in the toddler division (ages two to three) of America's Little Miss competition on April 23 in Burnsville, and is moving onto the national level.
Baraga's mom, Diane Taylor said she's very proud of her daughter, who she said did a "wonderful job modeling" and placed as the toddler super model in the regional competition.
In December 2021 Ember entered her first beauty pageant, a Little Miss holiday pageant, and a few months later in June 2022 she was diagnosed with Level 3 Autism Spectrum Disorder, Taylor recalled.
"I recognized signs before then, but the official diagnosis was then," Taylor noted.
"Autism is a different ability, not a disability," Taylor said is something she wants people to be aware of.
The diagnosis hasn't stopped Ember from doing the things she loves — competing in pageants, spending time with other toddlers, playing at the park, hanging out with puppies, and going to the library.
"She loves books," Taylor said.
Taylor said it's not often that a child with autism competes in pageants, and if Ember were to win she'd be the first to capture the crown of America's Little Miss in her age division.
Ember is hoping to capture the national title and is set to compete at the Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Aug. 24-27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.