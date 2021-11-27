HIBBING — Residents and businesses in Hibbing have an opportunity to showcase their decorating talents this holiday season for a chance to win credits from the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission.
Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Hanson said the last time the community held a lighting contest was in 2003, and the chamber is happy to announce it’s making a return.
“We’re working with the public utilities and City of Hibbing, and they were very excited to do that,” Hanson said. “We’ll see how it goes, and how people receive it.”
The contest has been named, “Light the Town that Moved, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Hibbing’s move from North Hibbing to its current location, according to Hanson.
“It seems fitting to include our history with the season,” Hanson said, adding that the city began the relocation in 1919 and it was considered complete in 1921.”
Registration for the contest begins on Dec. 1 and all applications must be received by no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior, and is limited to what can be seen from the street side of the property at night, according to rules posted by the chamber on its Facebook page.
No people or live animals are allowed to be part of the display.
Participants are requested to keep their businesses and residences decorated through Jan. 1 to allow the community to view and enjoy them.
Judging for the contest, both commercial and residential, is set to take place on Dec. 16, from dusk until 9 p.m. Participants are asked to have their decorations turned on by 5 p.m. that night.
Judging is baked on the following criteria: creativity, arrangement, overall appearance, and special effects.
Three prizes, $200, $150, and $100 in PUC credits, are to be awarded in each category. In order to qualify for the contest, the business or residence must be in Hibbing.
Registration forms for the lighting contest are available at the following link
Here is the link for the lighting contest. https://forms.gle/7Xeyt5wa4ABSwFbV9. If you don’t receive an email confirmation of your registration by Dec. 12, please contact Annabelle at the chamber office by email at hibbingareachamber@gmail.com.
You may also stop by the chamber office at 109 East Howard St. to pick up a registration form.
