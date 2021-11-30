HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local gas station.

Police Chief Steve Estey on said at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, three individuals broke a window out on the south side of the Marathon Gas Station at 1135 East 37th St. in Hibbing and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, along with tobacco products. A foreign object is believed to have been used to break out the window, according to law enforcement.

The incident was reported by an employee on Monday morning, according to Estey.

Anyone with information about the incident, which is case #21167627 is encouraged to call 911.

