Hibbing Foundation and Hibbing High School request for grant applications Feb 9, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIBBING—The Hibbing Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for 2023.The Hibbing Foundation provides flexibility to a broad community agenda—granting to the nonprofit community and by developing and enhancing new projects and initiatives in our community.Hibbing Foundation will entertain applicants within a geographic region bound by Hibbing Public School District (ISD 701) and must be a 501©3 public charity, school or municipality.Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation is committed to support the diverse extra-curricular activities that enhance the academic and social lives of our students.Hibbing High School organizations requesting funds must be listed as an approved activity in the school board approved Hibbing High School Handbook.To obtain the 2023 Grant Application or for more information, please contact Jennifer Hoffman at 218.262.4212 or follow us on Facebook. Grant application deadline is February 28, 2023.All grant applications must be postmarked on or before the deadline date of February 28, 2023.Grant applications that are emailed will not be accepted. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology School Systems Internet Telecommunications Legislation Business And Commercial Law Law Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Amber Rose Lammi One arrested after double stabbing in Virginia A homecoming of a hire Aaron A. Grahek Richard F. Bovitz Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.