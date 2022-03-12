HIBBING — A group of Hibbing students had a chance to explore career options in fire and emergency services close up Wednesday at the Hibbing Fire Department thanks to a unique partnership.
Hibbing High School Bluejacket Career Academies Director Mikal Brown said the event was the first night of a Fire/Emergency Services Exploring Post, offered through the Bluejacket Career Academies at the high school under the umbrella of Boy Scouts of America.
Students from the surrounding school districts were extended an invitation to participate.
Derek Harren, an engineer and paramedic with the Hibbing Fire Department and Emergency Services, along with firefighters Whitney Galaski and Gio Angelo are heading up the Exploring program at the Hibbing Fire Department.
“Exploring is a program developed by the Boy Scouts of America nationwide allowing students the opportunity to explore a career path of their choosing,” Harren said via email on Thursday. “We at the Hibbing Fire Department have the great opportunity of being able to start a Fire/EMS Explorer post to allow students to explore this career path and maybe develop a passion for it as we have.”
Harren said Wednesday served as more of an introduction, and there are openings for other students 14-20 years old who are interested in pursuing a career in fire/EMS.
The Fire and EMS Exploring Post is scheduled to meet twice a month through December.
Brown said this is the second Exploring Post offered through the Hibbing program. In a Law and Government Exploring Post, hosted by the Iron Range Bar Association, students learn about careers in the legal field. Sixth District Judge Robert C. Friday and attorney Miranda Ridlon recently served as presenters.
“One night or two during the month, students get to go and learn from the professionals,” Brown said.
The Law and Government Post will likely conclude by the end of the school year, as it’s not scheduled for the summer months, according to Brown.
Hibbing High School introduced its Career Academies about three years ago, and there are now more than 300 students in the ninth through 12th grade registered with the program, and more than 30 students engaged in work-based learning.
“Career Academies are designed around things that we had done well around here for years, and we wanted to give programs a brand and motivate kids to be part of them.” Brown said.
There are five components to Career Academies: Building and Trades, Engineering, Education and Childcare, Health Careers, and Performing Arts and Communications.
“It’s such a wide encompassing program with so many moving parts,” Brown said.
In the carpentry/construction field alone, Career Academies offers students an opportunity to tour the carpentry/construction program at Mesabi Community College. Representatives from the Carpenters Union also talk to students about apprenticeships, and local businesses present on work opportunities.
Brown said the idea is to give students a variety of experiences, not just tech school, or college, but also real-life experiences for students who want to enter the workforce after graduation.
Upon graduation Career Academy students are recognized with a medallion for certification they’ve completed. An Osha 10 class offered to students in manufacturing and healthcare is one example of this.
Students are also gaining real world experience while in high school through the work-based learning program allowing them to get work experience at local businesses. Career Academies has connections with a number of area businesses including L & M Radiator, Detroit Remanufacturing, and Minnesota Twist Drill.
Amarah Langner is currently working at L & M Radiator, where she is the first Hibbing student working under the engineer pathways program.
“I work on the computer writing reports, and entering and going through data,” Langner said via email. “I also inspect products in the lab, and get to help with different projects.”
“I feel so blessed to have this opportunity,” Langner said. “I have already learned so much and made great connections with people there. I know it is going to and has had an effect on my future – I think it is an amazing opportunity, because you get to see how jobs in a field you normally wouldn't be in for at least a year or two after high school actually are and that really helps you decide if that is a career you are really interested in.”
Kelly Hurtling Human Resource Manager at L & M Radiator said the company has had work based learning for the past 17 years. Along with students from the Career Academies at Hibbing High School, they also have two students from the IASC program from the Greenway, Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Grand Rapids School Districts.
“They’re highly needed — we love having our students here,” Hurtling said.
The arrangement allows the company to learn about the talent pipeline, and allows students a chance to get a taste of the workplace, and an idea of what industry can look like.
“We learn as much from them as they do from us,” Hartling said.
Lanner said her future plans include obtaining a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Brodey Lamere is working at Detroit Remanufacturing in Hibbing as part of Career Academies.
“Here we move around a lot, so I’m never working in one spot,” Lamere said via email. “Usually though, I am working in disassembly, where I have to take apart old circuit boards and save fuses and relays.”
Lamere said he enjoys the work he does there.
“It gets me out into the world of remanufacturing and what that type of work is like,” he said.. “Without this program, I probably wouldn’t have had this type of experience.”
Lamere said he’s undecided about his future plans, but is considering work in the electrical field.
Erik Kuusinen, an Industrial Technology teacher at Hibbing High School said students in his Advanced Welding class are set to embark on a new program at L & M Radiator next month through the Career Academy.
“The career academy is a great way to get students’ hands-on learning experience on the job,” Kuusinen said.
During the eight weeks students will be taught lessons on safety, drafting, steel prep, welding, painting and assembly, and will gain experience in manufacturing skills and concepts, Kuusinen said.
“These skills that they learn will help them be successful in future employment,” he added.
