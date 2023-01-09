HIBBING—A business that has been a staple in the community for the past 39 years is now under new ownership.
Greg and Katherine Olds purchased Hibbing Feed and Seed from its former owners Dale and Colleen Fairchild who retired in December.
“We’re just excited to be here and serve the community as Dale and Colleen had for the past 39 years and hope we’ll do just as good of job as they have,” Greg Olds said on Wednesday.
Greg said he started working at Hibbing Feed and Seed in Oct. 2021 and since that time has had tried to absorb as much knowledge as possible from the Fairchilds about the business and the many products offered there.
When he and Katherine learned the Fairchilds were planning on retiring, they felt it would be a “good fit” for them and their family, Jasper, four-years-old and Madelyn, who is two.
Hibbing Feed and Seed is located at 601 West 41st St. in Hibbing and carries feed and supplies for “pretty much all forms of life,” according to Greg.
Hay, straw, wood shavings and other animal bedding, along with feed and supplies for farm animals, including cattle, goats, horses and poultry are available there as are food and supplies for dogs and cats. They also carry bird seed and food plot feed.
Greg said he and Katherine plan to continue offering the products that customers of the feed store are accustomed to finding there.
“Dale and colleen started in 1984 and they’ve had a very good customer base and a loyal customer base,” Greg said. “Don’t fix it, if it’s not broken.”
The variety of dog and cat food offered at Hibbing Feed and Seed includes Fromm, which is a family-owned and operated artisan pet food company out of Wisconsin, and Nutri Source, a family-owned operation based out of Perham, Minn.
When spring arrives the new owners plan to again be the place people can go “for all your feed and seed needs,” by offer a variety of farm and garden seeds and supplies, including certified seed potatoes, lawn seed, onion sets and bedding plants.
“It depends on the weather,” Greg said as to when the garden supplies are available for shipping, adding that it’s usually sometime in March or April.
Hibbing Feed and Seed is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8:30 to noon on Saturday and is closed on Sunday.
