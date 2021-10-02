HIBBING — Under sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures, vendors at the Hibbing Farmers Market held their final weekday sale this past Tuesday, on Highway 169 across from the McDonald’s restaurant.
But that doesn’t mark the end of the market for the year, as it will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only for the fall season.
The Hibbing Farmers market was founded to pursue specific goals, including to provide farmers, artisans, and crafters alternate marketing opportunities; to improve the variety, freshness, taste and nutrition value of produce available for the Hibbing area; to provide an educational forum for consumers to learn the uses and benefits of quality, locally grown foods, and to enhance the quality of life in the Hibbing area by providing a community activity which fosters social gathering and interaction, according to its website.
All products sold at the market must be grown or created within a 50 mile radius of Hibbing.
Mistee Gabel, of Toivola, joined the market about five years ago, and sells a variety of products, including baked goods, jams and jellies, bearing the label of her business, Mistee Made.
Gabel said the warm, dry weather has brought in customers.
“It’s been really busy this week,” Gabel said on Tuesday.
Rich Johnson, market manager, said the number of vendors ranges from 16 to 23 per week.
“There’s a lot more on Saturday,” Johnson said.
Frank Nemec said he’s been a vendor at the Hibbing Farmer’s Market for about eight years now, and recalled it used to be located near the JC Penney’s store at the Irongate Mall. This summer Nemec, of Iron, said he spent a lot of time watering to grow the fresh produce, including cauliflower and tomatoes at his booth.
“I was afraid I was going to run the well dry,” Nemec said.
Carol Hall is new to the market this year where she sells scones and homemade dog treats, and other baked goods.
Hall said she moved to the Iron Range from Duluth, and enjoys the small town atmosphere.
“There’s less traffic and no parking meters downtown,” Hall said.
Hibbing Farmers Market accepts SNAP/EBT, and there’s also matching market bucks processed through the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) at a booth set up onsite.
Several vendors are also certified to accept farmers market checks from Women Infants and Children (WIC), and are identified with WIC posters at their booths.
More information is available at www.hibbingfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.