HIBBING — The Hibbing Farmers Market is preparing to make improvements aimed at making its location more accessible for patrons and vendors.
Jill Heitala, secretary for the Farmers Market Board said she’s been writing grants to help fund paving the gravel lot at 1309 East 40th St. in Hibbing, across from the McDonald’s restaurant. The organization recently received some good news from Essentia Health.
“The Hibbing Farmers Market was recently awarded $5,000 from Essentia in support of their efforts in creating a safe and inclusive area for their market, which includes creating easier access to their grounds,” Anthony Matt, Essentia Health Media Relation Specialist recently confirmed via email.
“A year ago we decided it would be awesome if they could put asphalt down to make it a lot easier for everyone, including moms pushing strollers, and people in wheelchairs,” Heitala said.
Heitala said a number of the patrons are elderly and use walkers to get around, so they’ll also benefit from the paved surface.
Ed Nelson, the owner of Mr. Ed’s Farm in rural Hibbing and a vendor at the Hibbing Farmer’s Market shared his thoughts on the paving project.
“A paved walking area and other improvements will make the site look and feel more like an attractive farmers market,” Nelson said via email on Friday. “Getting more people to buy locally grown produce will help area farmers. The improvements will make the market more accessible and safe.”
Heitala said the addition of a pavilion with a seating area, and electrical upgrades, estimated between $16,000 to $18,000 are in the future plans for the Hibbing Farmers Market.
A pavilion would provide shade and a place to sit for customers, and musical entertainment that the market hosts during the summer, Heitala said. The electrical upgrades would bring electricity closer to the site, which would benefit vendors with farm raised meat to sell and would also be useful for musicians to plug in an amplifier, she said.
The summer season for the Hibbing Farmers Market is set to begin on June 21, and is typically open on Tuesdays and Saturdays, concluding for the season on the last Saturday in October. Hours for the upcoming season are to be determined at the market’s annual meeting.
A variety of items are available at the Hibbing Farmers Market, including locally grown produce, crafts, and baked goods. All items are required to be grown or produced within a 50-mile radius of Hibbing.
With funding from the Hibbing Foundation and other sponsors, the Hibbing Farmers Market participates in the Power of Produce program, which helps get fresh fruits and vegetables into the hands of children and senior citizens. They are given “wooden nickels,” which they can use to redeem fruits and vegetables from farm market vendors. The vendors, in turn, are reimbursed for the tokens they take in.
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency also participates in the market, and processes EBT and SNAP at its booth there. Some vendors are also certified to accept WIC benefits, according to the market’s website.
The Hibbing Farmers Market is looking for new vendors, and there’s a particularly high demand for vendors selling produce. More information on becoming a vendor is available on the market’s Facebook page.
