An electronics manufacturer in Hibbing is stepping up production at its electrification business.
Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing will construct a 60,000 square-foot, $17.5 million expansion at its existing facility at Range Regional Airport.
A $10 million Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation loan, a $500,000 grant for infrastructure development, and a $5 million loan from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development 21st Century Minerals Fund, will support the project.
The nine-member Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board considers recommending the project and others during a 6 p.m. virtual board meeting tonight.
The expansion doubles DMR's footprint in Hibbing.
The expansion will provide additional manufacturing and remanufacturing space for the company to support DMR's solutions to the microchip shortage, electric vehicle batteries, power inverters, and co-related recycling within the electric vehicle, hybrid electric, and combustion vehicle market, according to an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board packet for the meeting.
Aftermarket Solutions is DMR's owner.
“They're on the leading edge of electronics,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner said. “They're a big company and they're pretty happy with their operation in Hibbing. It's a good message for us that the Iron Range is a good place to do business and that we have a good workforce.”
Electric vehicles (EV) are about to experience an extended period of unparalleled growth and are expected to take over half of the auto market sales in the United States by 2035, according to the board packet.
In order to source the demand, EV battery manufacturing needs to deliver the lowest cost, highest capacity and proven stability, which the DMR location has been able to provide within the Aftermarket Solutions fleet, according to the board packet.
The Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority owns the building and leases it to DMR.
“This whole changeover to electric vehicles is what's driving this expansion,” Barrett Ziemer, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority executive director said. “This project checks all the boxes with recycling, remanufacturing, electric vehicles and electric batteries.”
DMR since 2013 has been remanufacturing electronic components for engine controllers, light and heavy duty trucks, passenger cars, construction equipment, agriculture, and hybrid vehicles at the existing facility.
The company selected Hibbing for the expansion following a nationwide search.
“It was a pretty competitive process with the company, but Hibbing won out,” Ziemer said.
The expansion will be built on the east side of the existing facility, Ziemer said.
Sixty-two jobs have been added at the Hibbing facility since the beginning of 2021 in advance of the expansion.
Another 18 new jobs will be added.
The IRRR Board also considers:
• A $1 million loan and $350,000 infrastructure grant to ASV Holdings, Inc., in Grand Rapids toward a $9.4 million expansion to increase production of Compact Track Loaders, new products and relocating production of a line of loaders to Grand Rapids from Japan. The project will create 363 new jobs.
• A $230,592 loan to MNStar Group in Bovey for a $461,185 equipment purchase. Ten new jobs are planned.
• A $450,000 loan and a $560,000 loan to Reynolds Manufacturing, Inc. to support an acquisition of Northland Machine, Inc. in Grand Rapids. Seven to nine new jobs are planned.
• A $312,000 grant to the City of LaPrairie toward $1.9 million in water, sewer and roads for a new recreational vehicle park and campground.
• A $700,000 grant to the City of Silver Bay for Sawtooth 16, LLC., a $17 million planned housing and resort development.
• A $176,894 grant to the City of Virginia for a $469,404 Highway 53 alignment and reconstruction at the entrance of P&H Road.
• A $20,000 grant to Goodland Township for a $68,880 heating and cooling system replacement at Goodland Community Center.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Ely for an $826,345 water line relocation for the Ely School District campus reconstruction project.
• A $180,734 grant to the City of Keewatin for a $2.6 million new sewer line from Keewatin to Nashwauk.
• A $325,000 grant to the City of Marble toward construction of a $1.5 million new water tower.
• A $74,859 grant to the City of Orr for a $224,576 lift station rehabilitation and force main replacement.
• A $214,202 grant to the City of Silver Bay to support a $1.4 million excavation and installation of a water main, hydrants, curb stops, sanitary sewer main, sanitary lift station and site work.
• A $21,378 grant to the City of Eveleth for a $42,757 redesign and construction of a new trail on the southeast side of Fayal Pond.
• A $29,737 grant to Blackberry Township for a $59,475 walking and hiking trail development.
• A $50,000 grant to the Northern ATV Joint Powers Board for a $100,000 creation of a master plan to improve connectivity to local destinations, close trail system gaps, increase safety and accessibility, and to support economic development and quality of life.
• An $80,000 grant to Itasca County toward a $200,000 pedestrian trail development within the right-of-way of Trunk Highway 46.
• A $100,000 grant to the Iron Range Tourism Bureau to support a $200,000 Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force Small Trails grant program.
