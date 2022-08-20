HIBBING — The Hibbing School District will be showcasing its newest addition this week — the long awaited expansion of its Early Learning Center at the Washington Elementary School.
An open house event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Our new Hibbing Early Learning center is a state of the art facility that will offer the Central Iron Range the highest quality of educational opportunities,” Hibbing School Superintendent Richard Aldrich said via email. “Our birth to age five students, including all local Head Start students, will have a space designed particularly with their needs in mind. We are very excited to welcome all of our new students.”
Groundbreaking for the Early Learning Center occurred on May 13, and work on the estimated $9.45 million, 32,000 square-foot addition, was completed this summer, according to Kirk Lewis, Director of Community Education and HIbbing Early Learning Center for the Hibbing School District.
Early Childhood includes birth to four and five-year old children.
Head Start includes three and four-year old children.
The addition will have its own entrance and place the district’s Early Childhood programs and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency’s (AEOA) Head Start program under one roof.
According to a previous story in the Mesabi Tribune, children with disabilities and special needs, adults with disabilities, youth enrichment, health, nutrition, mental health, and family services, will also be offered within the facility.
Ten classrooms, a cafeteria, gymnasium, and commons space are included along with Community Education offices.
It’s the largest capital improvement project within the district in decades.
Indoor air quality, natural lighting in classrooms, daylight sensing lighting, LED lights, and windows facing an adjacent forested area, are also highlights of the construction.
For many years the district’s programs, including Head Start, had been split between two and three different buildings. Now all the Early Childhood programs under one roof.
The added space will also allow officials to increase ECFE offerings, pilot a 3 year-old program, and increase time and slots in the 4 year-old program. For the 4 year-old program the district will be transitioning to a 5 days (a) week program. Doing so will increase instructional time for those students by nearly 600 hours for the year, an official was quoted as saying in a February 2022 story in the Mesabi Tribune.
A district lease levy will fund the majority of the project. The lease levy is non-voter approved. In December, at a truth in taxation meeting, the school board gave final approval to increase the lease levy. The levy is approved to run for up to 20 years,
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation provided a $300,000 grant to the city to help fund infrastructure and site work development, including a safe drop-off/pick-up zone.
The project is expected to create 61 construction jobs and 22 permanent jobs.
According to a story in the Mesabi Tribune in the summer of 2021, AEOA receives federal funding for Head Start. The Hibbing School District doesn’t receive any federal funding and a very small amount from the state for the Early Childhood programs.
