HIBBING - On Oct. 13, 2016, the Nobel Prize Committee announced that Hibbing native Bob Dylan was the first singer-songwriter in history to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Shortly thereafter, a volunteer-run group of community-minded citizens formed the Hibbing Dylan Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
Endeavoring to create a public work of art to honor Bob Dylan for this pinnacle career achievement, this group has spent the last four years fundraising, gaining permissions and forming strong partnerships with all involved parties. As 2020 ended, a generous donor, once a Hibbing resident, stepped forward to ensure that all costs associated with completing this project would be covered. This important donation solidifies the organization’s construction schedule and will allow for the project to be completed by mid-October 2021, to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Nobel Prize announcement.
Scott Allision, a lifelong Hibbing resident and close friend of the donor, will be joining the Hibbing Dylan Project board as Construction Manager and advocate for the donor. “We are so pleased to have Scott joining our board,” said Hibbing Dylan Project chair Katie Fredeen.
Hibbing Dylan Project has received countless financial and in-kind donations to ensure that this dream becomes a reality. The organization would like to give special thanks to the following: most notably to the family of Bob Dylan, for sharing their vision for the tribute; the Bob Dylan Music Company for the permissions to use Mr. Dylan’s lyrics as a centerpiece of the tribute; Superintendent Aldrich and the Hibbing School Board, and the Minnesota State Historic Preservation office for allowing this project to be built on the grounds of Hibbing High School; the Nobel Prize Committee for the use of the Nobel Prize Medal Design Mark® and to all the project supporters including the American Bank, Hibbing Business Development Corporation, Hibbing Public Utilities, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Lake Country Power, Owens Family Charitable Foundation, Owens-Pesavento/Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation, Security State Bank, US Bank, and all the private donors and project supporters.
Components of the tribute are already in production. The chair, the tribute’s focal point, is nearing completion and construction documents are currently being finalized. Keep up-to-date with Hibbing Dylan Project’s progress by following us on Facebook and Instagram or visit hibbingdylanproject.org
