HIBBING — The Hibbing DMV, owned and operated by the Occupational Development Center (ODC), has moved to using a virtual lobby for in-person services such as drivers license renewals in an effort to mitigate exposure risk for customers. Services are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
When you arrive, walk up to the door and scan the QR code with your phone, then return to your car to wait for the next available clerk. You will then receive a text when you are next in line, after which you may proceed into the lobby to be helped.
If you are not able to use the virtual lobby, please call the office at 218-262-4329 to make an appointment. The Hibbing DMV is no longer offering services on a first come, first serve basis. Drop boxes are posted on the outside of the office to collect and process vehicle tabs and DNR renewal envelopes. Instructions for use are posted next to the drop box.
The Virginia DMV, also operated by ODC, does not feature a virtual lobby and continues to offer its services on a first come, first serve basis due to its location inside the Thunderbird Mall.
Learn more at hibbingmndmv.com.
