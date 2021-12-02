HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday evening to purchase four properties west of the Memorial Building for $470,000, paving the way for a potential expansion and renovation project that, if it becomes reality, could double the size of the facility and take it into the 21st Century.
The $470,000 will come from a dedicated fund balance called an equity account that is made up of money from property sale assets.
There are currently a mix of eight homes and rental properties west of the Memorial Building (directly across 4th Avenue East) that the city is looking at eventually purchasing, but City Administrator Pete Hyduke said earlier this week that the owners of the four properties the council agreed to purchase are looking to sell before the end of the year.
The move comes one day after the city council held a special meeting to discuss future plans for the Memorial Building and hear from residents of Hibbing on the issue. The hearing, which was live streamed, was well attended and featured a handful of speakers. At one point, after a resident spoke in favor of the expansion and renovation, most of the residents in the chamber clapped enthusiastically.
Up until this week, the city has mostly been in the study and discussion phase of the potential project, which Mayor Rick Cannata reminded the public Tuesday is in the “concept” phases.
Still, it has been a topic for many years and at various times there have been public meetings, planning sessions, and city council backed concept studies about the idea.
The vote in favor of purchasing the properties opens the door for officials to take the
discussion to the next level.
Hyduke, who provided the Mesabi Tribune with a look at “concept” plans on Monday, said the project — should it go forward in current form — could have a price tag of $40 million.
The current wish list includes $8 or $9 million in renovations to the building (which was built in 1934) as well as may additions including new dining facilities, new multi-purpose athletic courts for pickleball and volleyball, a new (second) multi-use ice arena that could also be used for tennis during those seasons, an outdoors (second level) seating area, convention space and a plethora of other rooms and options that could support anything from a private business to a gathering space for public use.
The current “concept” also features a quarter-mile of walking trails inside the facility.
Thus far, there has been very little public discussion on how to pay for such a project, but Hyduke said he has commitments for $1.25 million and $1 million from two foundations and Tuesday night a representative from Hibbing/Chisholm Youth Hockey told the council his group has already voted to commit to renting the ice sheets should the project happen.
Hyduke said earlier this week that “we have talked to all the homeowners… (they) have agreed that if the city decides to move forward with this project, in the support of health, wellness and recreation for the city of Hibbing, they would sell their properties.
The motion to purchase was made by Councilor John Schweiberger and supported by Councilor James Bayliss with Councilors Jay Hildenbrand, Tim Harkonen and Justin Fosso joining them with yes votes.
Cannata and Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman both voted no and during discussion both brought up the need for further research and the potential for unseen costs in the future, echoing sentiments they made the night before at the special meeting (see below).
The council instructed City Attorney Andy Borland to draw up purchase agreements.
---
It was a full house for Tuesday’s special meeting, which aired on Hibbing Public Access television and lasted about an hour.
Cannata told those in attendance it was the second-most attended meeting he had seen during his time in city government.
After a handful of residents spoke, mostly in favor of the project, the mayor and each council member spoke.
Cannata said that he was not against the project, but wanted to see the council do more “due diligence” and had some issues with the price of the properties, saying that they could wait until next year so they had more time to look at the properties before buying them.
He also reminded those in attendance, and those watching the live stream, that “this is all concept. I’m for a lot of things on the project and I’m not for some of them. We still have a lot to do yet here,” he said. “I agree we shouldn’t pay that price for the property values. This is only my opinion and we’ve talked about this.”
Saccoman said Tuesday that she thought the property purchases should be removed from the Wednesday agenda and the whole project should be subject to a city-wide referendum (as did Cannata on Wednesday).
“In my opinion there are too many unknowns that could adversely affect our taxes as taxpayers. With a $40 million proposed project to expand or renovate the Memorial Building it is imperative we be fiscally responsible and transparent to the taxpayers,” she said. “I believe this important decision should be placed on maybe the November ballot and be voted on by the people of Hibbing.”
Hildenbrand said city officials will do their due diligence but had done a lot of work up until this point.
“It’s not a complete project at this point and probably will change but it’s more than just an ice rink. There’s a lot that could go on there. There’s a lot for seniors. There’s a lot for the students coming over from the high school, it’s a close location,” Hildebrand said. “We did look at two different locations. We’ve talked about this quite a bit and this is the location we felt was the best fit for the next 20 years.”
He added that, “we’ve talked about this for quite a while and we have done our research for this. The prices may change, who knows, so we’ll do what’s best — what we think is right — for the town,” Hildenbrand said.
Harkonen said one of the reasons they were having the meeting was to “inform” the citizens of Hibbing about the project and hear what they had to say but echoed Hildenbrand’s comments about the work that has already gone into the proposed project over the years.
“There was a couple of people that kind of made it sound like we are just winging this and we’re just going to throw it in there and we’re just going to go for it. That’s not the truth. We’ve had a lot of discussions, a lot of research,” Harkonen said. “All the things we’ve already done to get to the concept stage.
At the end of the day, he said, he will base his vote on what’s best for the people of Hibbing, something he said he has done for his 17 years on the council.
“One youth hockey tournament could be $100,000 to $200,000 in one weekend — economic impact to the city of Hibbing. That’s the truth. That’s not garbage. That’s not numbers that I’m pulling out from my pocket. That’s the truth. So we have to start looking at that,” Harkonen said. “If we can double the number of tournaments or double the number of activities we are doing for the youth in this city, it doesn’t help just the youth, which is first, it also helps the city, it helps everyone of us.”
Schweiberger said Tuesday that even if the project doesn’t go forward, buying the properties would open up potential parking.
“It’s a deal that’s been going on forever. This is something that I truly believe that would be great for the community. The residents, the children, and the businesses,” he said.
Fosso said the project has the potential to benefit the entire community.
“This concept, where we are at, is truly an amazing, amazing idea for the city. I think when you look at things like indoor walking, indoor conference space, this wish list of what we’ve got here — rooftop convention center or rooftop event center area — these are things that everybody’s asking for, like ‘hey we want somewhere to go in the winter when it’s 40 below out, where am I going to go walking?’ Fosso said. “It’s something that can be used by everyone in the community and I think that’s super important.”
Bayliss told those in attendance Tuesday that before he became an elected official he started a Facebook group where people would voice their opinions and the people in that group were looking for more things to do in Hibbing.
“We had an overwhelming need in our community for exactly this type of thing. Everybody said in that group that they wanted a rec center, they wanted somewhere for the kids to go, they wanted somewhere to do activities where we can’t enjoy them in the wintertime,” he said. “And that’s kind of been my mission being on the city council and being involved in city government.”
