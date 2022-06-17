HIBBING — A seventh parcel has been purchased by the city to make way for a possible Memorial Building expansion in the future.
During its regular city council meeting on June 1, the council voted 4-3 to buy a garage and lot at 2305 4th Ave. East for $15,001 plus closing costs.
Voting yes were councilors Tim Harkonen, James Bayliss, John Schweiberger, and Justin Fosso. Voting no were Mayor Rick Cannata, Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman and Steve Jurenes.
That was the same split that occurred during a council meeting in late May when the council approved the purchase of two other parcels on that block for $119,000.
Last December, the council voted 5-2 to purchase four different properties west of the Memorial Building for $470,000, paving the way for a potential expansion and renovation project that, if it becomes reality, could double the size of the facility.
The $470,000 came from a dedicated fund balance called an equity account that is made up of money from property sale assets.
At the start of the process there were a mix of nine homes west of the facility that the city was looking at purchasing to clear the way for a potential expansion.
While no formal price tag has been attached to the project, and no final plans are in place, wish list items created from initial concept plans include additions including new dining facilities, new multi-purpose athletic courts for pickleball and volleyball, a new (second) multi-use ice arena that could also be used for tennis during those seasons, an outdoors (second level) seating area, convention space and a plethora of other rooms and options that could support anything from a private business to a gathering space for public use.
There was little discussion before the vote, but Jurenes did ask City Services Supervisor Nick Arola what the estimated market value was of the property.
Arola said he had reached out to St. Louis County prior to the meeting to get the latest numbers and told the council the lot was valued at $6,000 and the garage was valued at $10,000.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted grant funding of $1,070.85 from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry to go toward the purchase of a piece of safety equipment used to change blades on the Zamboni. Later in the meeting the council approved purchasing the piece of equipment for a total of $3,245.
• Approved the purchase of a submersible trash pump from Power Equipment Direct in the amount of $1,108.
• Approved the payment to Commercial Refrigeration Systems, Inc for Memorial Building Ice Plant work in the amount of $11,459.
• Approved a quote from SBS Inc. for the purchase of washed sand in the amount of $35,800.
• Approved the purchase of 8 Taser 7’s from Axon Enterprise, Inc. in the amount of $26,399.66.
• Approved the purchase of a cloud-based report writing and fire pre-planning software from First Due in the amount of $18,000 (prorated) for the first year and $17,000 thereafter.
• Authorized the purchase of 20 sets of Morning Pride turnout gear and two Spider Harnesses from Fire Safety USA in the amount of $55,950.
• Authorized the allocation of American Rescue Plan Funds in the amount of $35,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing.
• Authorized the allocation of American Rescue Plan Funds to pay for the Leetonia Lift Station Control Panel that was approved at the April 6, 2022, city council meeting in the amount of $71,644.50.
• Authorized the City Administrator to sign the CivicEngage and CivicRec Website Design and Hosting Solution Quotes in the amount of $29,093.40 and $7,438 respectively using ARPA funds. This is to update and upgrade the city’s website.
—
The final list of candidates running for office in Hibbing has been posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. There will be a primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, as there are three people running for the Ward 4 council seat, Jurenes, who was appointed earlier this year, Casey Clover and Chris Whitney:
Other candidates for office, on the November ballot, include:
• Mayor: Peter Hyduke, Michael T. Egan.
• Council Member at Large: Justin Fosso, Nicholas Todd Hill.
• Council Member Ward 1: James Bayliss, Patrick L. Garrity.
• Council Member Ward 2: Jay Hildenbrand.
—
There wasn’t a quorum for the regular city council meeting stated for Wednesday, June 14, so the next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 22.
