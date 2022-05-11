Hibbing Council votes no on Memorial Building property purchases

HIBBING — City officials just pumped the brakes on a slow rolling plan to potentially expand the Hibbing Memorial Building that had been gaining some momentum at the end of 2021.
During the regular Hibbing City Council meeting last week a motion to purchase three properties on 4th Ave. East — located west of the building and key to any plan to expand in that direction — failed on a 3-3 vote.
Mayor Rick Cannata, and councilors Steve Jurenes and Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman voted no to purchasing the three properties for $134,000 plus closing costs, citing concerns about the process and purchase prices, as reasons for their votes.
Councilor’s Justin Fosso, John Schweiberger and James Bayliss voted yes.
Last December, the council voted 5-2 to purchase four properties west of the Memorial Building for $470,000, paving the way for a potential expansion and renovation project that, if it becomes reality, could double the size of the facility.
The $470,000 came from a dedicated fund balance called an equity account that is made up of money from property sale assets.
At the start of the process there were a mix of nine homes west of the facility that the city was looking at potentially purchasing to clear the way for a potential expansion.
While no formal price tag has been attached to the project, and no final plans are in place, wish list items created from initial concept plans include additions including new dining facilities, new multi-purpose athletic courts for pickleball and volleyball, a new (second) multi-use ice arena that could also be used for tennis during those seasons, an outdoors (second level) seating area, convention space and a plethora of other rooms and options that could support anything from a private business to a gathering space for public use.
Where the process goes from here is in question.
An email to Hibbing City Administrator Greg Pruszinske seeking comment and clarity was not returned in time to meet the Mesabi Tribune deadline Tuesday.
During the council meeting last Wednesday, City Services Supervisor Nick Arola presented the item, saying he believed the purchases were “a good value for the city” to move forward with the project.
“The appraisals have been done, you have the county values, and you have the purchase prices from the sellers,” Arola said. “If you average it out it’s $45,000 for each property. I think (if) you take the seller out of it, you take the purchase price out of it for each individual one and you average it out, $45,000 per property is a pretty good value for the potential of bringing a lot of revenue to the city down the line if we do get this thing built.”
Arola said the properties could be purchased with the remaining funds in the equity account ($50,000), with the difference coming from a capital improvement and matching grant fund, which has over a million dollars in it.
Before the vote, Jurenes made his no vote intentions clear.
“I’m not a politician, I’m a resident of Hibbing firstly, and I just can’t see spending the money. I don’t think it’s a wise choice and I will be voting no,” Jurenes said.
“Since the beginning I didn’t like the process. I’m going to stick to my guns where I said it could be a good project down the road, the process hasn’t been the way I thought it should go,” Cannata said.
“I was not in favor of the process and I do not believe we should be using taxpayer dollars to spend over an appraised value,” Hoffman Saccoman said.
Had the council agreed to the three purchases, there would still be two more properties to buy to own the whole block, Arola said.
According to information from St. Louis County, the tax values of the three properties is:
$30,300 for Parcel ID 140-0090-02760 (2315 4th Ave E); $33,500 for Parcel ID 140-0090-02780 (2319 4th Ave E); $49,300 for Parcel ID 140-0090-2710 (2305 4th Ave E).
Just the land value, according to the county, for each property is listed at $6,600. The value of the structures on the land make up the difference.
