HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council unanimously approved the 2023 preliminary levy Wednesday night during its regular council meeting.
The amount — $9,993,520 — is an approximately 10.95% increase over the final 2022 levy passed last December.
State law mandates cities set an initial number in September each year and then a final levy is due by the end of December. Once a preliminary levy is set it cannot go up but it can go down.
Hibbing City Administrator Greg Pruszinske said by email earlier this week, before the council meeting, that the preliminary levy is historically higher than the final levy and the average preliminary levy in Hibbing for the last three years is 9.92%
The 2023 proposed is roughly one percentage point higher than the average, he said.
The reason for that is fairly simple: City governments are facing the same economic issues as everybody else currently.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a typical increase for a preliminary levy proposal. We are trying to balance challenges that are atypical like the highest inflation we’ve seen in 40 years,
procurement and supply chain issues that add substantial costs — sometimes up to 40% — to equipment and infrastructure purchases, etc. We’re working to meet the many challenges of the community while not over burdening our taxpayers,” Pruszinske said.
“This is probably one of the toughest years I’ve seen,” Councilor Tim Harkonen said before the vote Wednesday. Inflation is killing us, just like everybody else.”
Pruszinske said by email that staff will be working with the City Council to reduce the final levy. He said a couple of ways city officials will go about this include aggressively pursuing outside funding sources including grants to make our internal dollars go further and using technology to gain internal efficiencies and effectiveness.
Examples of that include:
• Implementation of a new website that will answer resident questions, allow transactions to occur and improve communication between the city and residents.
• Implementation of a city-wide Capital Improvement Planning system (for equipment, facilities, and infrastructure) to better plan for capital purchases and maintain a consistent levy.
Officials will also be working on staffing levels, along with completing comprehensive review and update of the city’s fee schedule and updating contracts and user agreements.
“The fee schedule is outdated as are many of our contracts and user agreements,” he said.
Pruszinske said some of the proposed purchases the city is looking at include:
• Public safety vehicles including one ambulance at $330,000 and one police squad at $53,000.
• An additional School Resource Officer (SRO), a shared costs collaboration between the Hibbing School Board and City Council.
• $465,000 in city paving projects and $65,000 in alley resurfacing.
• Park & Recreation Maintenance Equipment totaling $183,000,
• A Roller/Packer for Grader at $41,000.
• A Park and Trail System Master Plan at $75,000. “In an effort to better manage the system we’re going to create a plan,” Pruszinske said.
He added that “wages are always a challenge” and that not all contracts have settled so it’s to be determined on the percent increase.
Some of the expenditures proposed for 2023 budget that do not directly impact the levy due to alternative funding sources include:
• Replacement of Emergency Warning Sirens equals $300,000 from Mining Effects.
• Pickleball Court equals $357,000 from an outside user group. The city will provide site prep work.
• Carey Lake Campground Project will be funded with $180,000 from reserves.
• Mineview Project. Pruzinske said city officials are working on an estimate for the total project but Hibbing has $1.3 million from State Bonding. The city will also do some of the work internally, he added.
