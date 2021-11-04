HIBBING — A Minnesota developer and his partners from an East Coast business called Ascension Recovery Services are looking at 10 to 12 acres of city owned property near Carey Lake to possibly build an $11 million, 44-bed chemical dependency rehab center.
On Wednesday, the Hibbing City Council took an initial step toward making that possibility a reality.
The council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Rick Cannata to sign a proposal by JPJ Engineering for engineering and surveying services for the potential facility, which would be named The Autumn Hills Behavioral Health Center.
The cost breakdown is as follows: $1,800 for a boundary survey; $1,800 for a topographic survey; $11,200 for final site design; and an hourly rate for construction management (should the project advance that far).
The land is located off of Highway 5 on the East side of Carey Lake.
The move comes a week after a presentation by developer Troy Hoekstra during the city’s committee-of-the-whole meeting and after several weeks of informal discussions between Hoekstra and city officials.
“Right now we are just trying to get boundaries, topography and final site design done so we can see how this will work for this project,” City Administrator Pete Hyduke told the council Wednesday during the regular city council meeting.
The motion made by Councilor James Bayliss and seconded by CouncilorJustin Fosso passed with no discussion.
If the project comes to fruition, Hoekstra and his partners are hoping to build a 30,000 square foot facility that would be a residential treatment center, focusing on the general public, that could accommodate any age group.
The final construction price tag isn’t set, Hoekstra said during a phone interview with Mesabi Tribune on Monday, but could be around $11 million.
All the plans are “very preliminary,’ at the moment, he added.
Clientele of the facility would include, “people with good insurance or the ability to self-pay,” Hoekstra added, saying it is not aimed at Rule 25 individuals.
Hoekstra said Autumn Hills could employ 35 to 40 employees, “with high paying wages,”
“We’re talking about a medical facility that’s going to RN’s and doctors and clinicians and counselors — a lot of degreed people that are high wage earners,” he said. “We expect the payroll in this facility is going to be somewhere in the $2 million a year range for those jobs.”
---
Hoekstra, who owns a business in Sartell, Minn. called United Development Solutions, is currently working on a similar project with Ascension in Long Prairie, Minn.
That connection — and a missed opportunity — are what led to the potential Hibbing project.
The developer was originally looking at a hotel project in Hibbing, and had been talking to city officials about that, when Ascension contacted him and asked if there were any places in Minnesota that he thought would serve as a good location for a chemical dependency facility similar to the Long Prairie project.
Hoekstra, who has been involved in numerous development projects across the midwest that have mostly revolved around the hospitality industry, said the hotel deal had fallen through just as the Ascension request came up.
The criteria for the facility, he said, is a nearby airport, access to natural resources for people to do physical exercises, and property available near a city.
Hibbing fit the bill, he added, so he brought the idea to city officials.
“We pivoted and the timing was just right with this other property I’m looking at so now we are looking at doing something (in Hibbing),” Hoekstra said.
It was all informal discussion up until the COW meeting Oct. 27, where Hoekstra laid out his pitch.
“There seems to be interest in it. We’ve done a pretty deep dive in terms of the need for it, from a local, regional and state perspective, the addiction numbers are pretty much off the charts in every category and they are increasing,” Hoekstra said.
“I liked everything about the community. I just thought, ‘what an awesome place.’ I’ve been in Minnesota most of my life, I’d been through Hibbing but never really stopped to get to know the community,” Hoekstra said. “Once I… met the mayor, met the County Commissioner, Mike Jugovich, and understood that these people understand the needs of their community, and might be supportive of this, then my attitude towards promoting it in Hibbing and carrying it forward and investing in it, that’s when they were established.”
Hoekstra said the facility would serve local residents, including a certain number of veterans and low income seniors, and would also have a regional and national outreach through Ascension, which is one reason why the airport component is critical.
Right now Hoekstra said both sides are operating at a “good faith” level and no formal offers have been made for the land. He also said before all is said and done he hopes to discuss different scenarios with Hibbing officials, and officials from the IRRRB, adding that he was introduced to the agency but isn’t yet familiar with what sort of financial services, grants or loans are available there.
“I think at some point if we determine that this is a location that could work we would look for some help with that. The costs of doing these things are higher than ever and we think we’re bringing something valuable to the community and we’d be asking for some help if what we are doing fits with the mold of what these places would normally support,” Hoekstra said. “Those are questions that probably still need to be answered. I haven’t asked for (anything). I’ve just said, ‘look, in a project this size we have to put a certain package together to make this work.’”
He added, “It would be very rare that we would ask a community to invest or take more risk than we are taking. No matter what anybody puts into this there’s going to be a pretty significant loan in the millions here that yours truly will be personally guaranteeing.”
As far as a timeline goes, Hoekstra said “in a perfect world assuming all the stars align, I’d like to see all approvals and have a project ready to go by March 1, 2022. If we started construction at that time, I would assume a 10-11 month build.”
