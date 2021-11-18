HIBBING — Greg Pruszinske is set to become Hibbing City Administrator at the end of next month, taking over for Pete Hyduke, who has been with the city for 35 years and will retire at the end of December.
Wednesday night during its regular meeting, the Hibbing City Council passed a motion made by Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman, authorizing the mayor and city clerk-treasurer Sheena Mulner to sign the city administrator’s employment contract effective Dec. 27.
Under the terms of the contract Pruszinske will be paid an annual salary of $130,000. He will also have access to health benefits, a $4,800 per year vehicle allowance, and a one-time payment of $10,000 for relocation and moving expenses.
According to the contract, during his first year with the city Pruszinske will be subject to an evaluation by Mayor Rick Cannata and the city council after three months and six months. There will also be a yearly job review in May of each year.
Unless there is a change in the relationship, the contract will automatically renew each year on Jan. 1.
After Hyduke announced his intent to retire, the city hired GovHRusa to do an administrator search and Pruszinske, who currently lives in Clear Lake, Minnesota, was one of 43 applicants for the position. The city narrowed the candidates down to three and interviewed them on Oct. 29 at city hall.
According to information on his resume, Pruszinske has a master of arts and bachelor of arts in leisure services from Iowa State University and most recently worked as City Administrator in Becker, Minn., which has a population of 4,900.
He also worked as a shared City Administrator for Danvers, Holloway, and Murdock, Minn., from 1993 to 1995.
In other business the council:
• Voted to set a special city council meeting with the public for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, to discuss the potential renovation and/or expansion of the Hibbing Memorial building. The meeting will take place in the city council chambers.
• Voted to authorize a resolution to make application to the 2022 Development Infrastructure Grant Programs and accept funds (if approved) from the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for the Autumn Hills Behavioral Health Center.
• Voted to authorize a 2022 St. Louis County Development Block Grant application request of $250,000 for phase 10 of the Hibbing Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Lining Project.
The grant application includes lining existing sanitary sewers in the Homeacres and Rosemount Addition neighborhoods.
• Appointed councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman to the RAMS Board of Directors and councilor Tim Harkonen as the alternate for a two-year term (Jan. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2023).
• Set the public hearing for the adoption of the final levy on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chamber.
• Approved the purchase of 100 65 gallon garbage containers to MacQueen Equipment in the amount of $7,437.
• Approved the purchase of a Packing Cylinder for Sanitation Truck #66108 to Hydraulic Speciality, Inc., in the amount of $15,100 plus $325 for shipping.
• Approved a raffle permit application request for Hibbing Range Boxing to hold their raffle on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Palmer’s.
• Approved a raffle permit application request from the Hibbing Girls Hoop Club to hold their raffle on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Hibbing High School gym.
