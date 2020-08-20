Faye Leach with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Vickie Chupurdia, with the Daughter of Liberty and Pete Hyduke, Representing the City of Hibbing cut the ribbon on a restored garden area in front of the Hibbing City Hall Thursday morning.

- - -

The restored cast iron gate and plaque which was dedicated by the Hibbing branch of the Daughters of the American Revolution in front of the Hibbing City Hall on May 1, 1931, was restored and rededicated during a ceremony Thursday morning. A new elm tree was also dedicated to replace the original tree.

