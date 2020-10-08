HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council opened its regular meeting Wednesday with labor negotiations. The closed sessions were simply “regular labor negotiations” and nothing out of the ordinary, Mayor Rick J. Cannata said Thursday.
The council approved a $6,420 purchase of disc golf baskets from Prodigy Golf for the city’s disc golf park in North Hibbing. It also approved Bougalis Construction to conduct work on a fence line route around the disc golf course.
City Services Supervisor Pete Hyduke said the city has been working with Hibbing Taconite regarding a new mining perimeter road so that security fencing can be placed along it, and “we can maintain it once it’s installed.”
Hyduke noted that Bougalis is located adjacent to the disc golf park and would not charge a mobilization fee.
The council also approved installing a concrete apron in front to the Bennett Park main maintenance garage.
Hyduke said the city has been holding off until there was money for the project. Since the budget has been kept to a minimum during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are funds available, he said.
“I got three good bids” and decided to go with Mid Range Construction of Hibbing at a cost of $11,750.
The council additionally approved a $9,800 roof repair project by First Call Renovation of Hibbing at the Kelly Lake Lift Station’s generator building. “Currently, the roof leaks really bad, and we don’t want water damage on the backup generator,” said City Engineer Jesse Story.
“Our city lining project is complete for this year, and we are about $150,000 under budget,” he said. “So I talked with the administrator. We can use those funds to fund this project.”
The council also approved the Hibbing Curling Club’s COVID-19 preparedness plan, which includes a COVID symptom screening of curlers upon entering the building and requires all guests to wear masks.
