HIBBING — There is a field of candidates wanting to serve their community and are hoping to land a seat on the Hibbing City Council.
There are two candidates vying for one at large seat. They are incumbent Justin Fosso and Nicholas Todd Hill. Hill opted not to participate in this article.
Candidates looking to represent Ward 1 are the incumbent James Bayliss and Patrick L. Garrity.
Candidates seeking to fill a seat in Ward 4 are the incumbent Steve Jurenes and Chris Whitney.
Candidate for Ward 2 is Tim Harkonen. Harkonen was not contacted for this article as he is running unopposed.
All of the candidates in each race were asked the same questions for this article.
---
Hibbing City
Council
Council at Large
---
Justin Fosso
Background/experience: I have lived in Hibbing for eighteen years with my wife and three children. I graduated from Hibbing Community College, and work for Delta Air Lines. I am currently serving on the Hibbing City Council and have enjoyed the opportunity to help Hibbing move forward for the past four years. I am active on several boards and committees within our city including the Hibbing/Chisholm Breakfast Rotary Club, Age to Age, Hibbing Public Access TV and Bluejacket Career Academy. I also volunteer at school and sporting events.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running for the at large city council position because I want to truly make a difference in our community. I see Hibbing as an amazing city, with unlimited potential and I believe that working together we can create a community that thrives and becomes a destination city for families as well as new business. I believe that my work in the community, my dedication to safety and drive makes me an ideal candidate to help move the city forward.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Hibbing is not the destination city that I believe it can be. It’s often said that there is nothing to do in Hibbing, however we do have multiple indoor and outdoor possibilities. If we can focus on building upon them and creating new opportunities, we can create a robust and strong community. One example is my partnership with the IRRC in creating the only RC Car racetrack on the Iron Range. My goal is to create the Carey Lake Family Campground and Recreation area. Creating a multi-season area that would have campers in the summer that can utilize the hiking trails and lake while being connected to the Mesabi Trail and the Redhead MTB Park. In the winter cross-country skiing and snowshoeing and additional winter activities.
• We need to focus on economic development. On council one of my focuses was to hire a full-time economic developer, which was achieved this year. Here is how I see the prospect of economic development for our city. We might not have through traffic like Virginia or Grand Rapids, but we have the unique opportunity to draw from both cities as we are at the heart of the Iron Range. When someone in Grand Rapids or Virginia needs to leave town to shop, it’s often more convenient to drive to Duluth, however Hibbing should be an option. We need to focus on businesses that would be new to the area and that fill a current void in our community.
•One of the biggest struggles is getting information out to the residents and involving them directly in the city government. I would continue to leverage HPAT, which uses not only cable but also multiple streaming services. I will work to launch a new informative and user-friendly city website that can provide real-time updates combined with archived information. In today’s world we need to use social media while continuing to use existing channels like the newspaper. I believe that a strong city government works directly with its residents through boards and commissions. One way to gain interest in boards and commissions is to involve our city's youth, which is why I started a Hibbing Junior City Council, giving a voice to the youth of our community.
Closing statement: I have enjoyed my time on the council and will continue to move the city forward. My goal is to always improve Hibbing by increasing community involvement, creating activities in our city for residents, fostering job growth, meeting the needs of the residents while continuing to focus on making Hibbing a destination city with a community that will thrive into the future and be an amazing and safe place to raise a family.
---
Hibbing City Council
Ward 1
---
James Bayliss
Background/experience: I am a local business owner and father of 4.
My wife Kristen and I enjoy raising our children in a community like ours. I have been involved in city government for 1 term as your Ward 1 City Councilor while also serving on the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission. This has been a great experience so far and I hope to continue serving the people of our city!
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running because of my passion for my community. I got involved to make a difference and have found ways to do that so far. I feel like there is a long list of goals that our City needs to focus on and I plan to keep that focus.
I want Hibbing to be a place that my children want to come back to after college and to raise their own families.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city?
1. Economic development.
This is a popular topic but has simple answers. We need to offer more as a community to attract new business. Better health & recreational accommodations for current residents as well as people looking to move here from other areas.
2. High property tax rates.
Our property tax rates are high because we do not have the commercial tax base to support what we need. Our residents are absorbing most of
The tax burden due to not enough commercial and industrial tax.
3. Utility costs.
During my time as a commissioner for HPU the Utility has gone through a complete transformation. HPU is generating electricity again making the much needed improvements that have negatively affected our reliability and cost for years. The Utility is headed in a much better direction and will continue to evolve.
Closing Statement: In closing I have really enjoyed my time on the council so far and hope to continue serving Ward 1. I believe Hibbing deserves to have motivated Councilors that will take the time to talk with residents about their concerns and inform them about what is really happening in our city government. The people that elect us deserve to be informed and heard.
I will continue to work towards improving our community through focus and action.
Thank you.
---
Patrick L. Garrity
Background /experience:As a lifelong resident and graduate of Hibbing schools I have a bachelor’s degree, with a Major in math and a minor in accounting from UMD, and many years of experience in government financial operations and fiscally Responsible budgeting, qualifications needed due to maintain high quality services during periods of lower LGA payments,5 year average taconite tax due to mine shutdowns, and high inflation and the major risk that Hibbing Taconite may run out of mining reserves in the next 3-5 years. The dramatic increase in taxes in the past 3 years is unsustainable for most families and especially our senior citizens.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am an independent voice of the people with no special interest groups. to make Hibbing a great place to live and raise a family and to retire.
Providing high quality services at an affordable cost.
For the past three years, I have used my skills and knowledge to lead the negotiations for a utility agreement that saves the rate payer the exorbitant impact of high global energy rates and makes Hibbing Public Utilities use of renewable wood chips minimizing the reliance on fossil fuels making HPUC`s rates one of the lowest cost in the area, the historic contract with multi fuel backups stabilizes costs, local control,75 local jobs saved and many loggers jobs.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1) Job creation and retention is critical in Hibbing, in order to maintain a community that is thriving and keeps young families staying here, and provides opportunities for families to relocate back after receiving the benefits from the excellent education from Hibbing’s schools.
Hibbing is at a pivotal point in time, where it needs to work with Hibbing Taconite and the state officials to do whatever is needed to help them get leases in order to make sure they can stay open if their ore reserves run out in 2027! The loss of over 700 good paying jobs will be devastating to Hibbing in wages, taxes, purchases,etc.
2) Economic Development Hibbing, HEDA, and the HRA must give any and all reasonable legal economic development incentives to any local or new business that are willing to make the investment and take a risk to create new jobs with livable wages and benefits. Every tool available should be available. Low interest loans, infrastructure grants, city and county tax abatement from state and Federal sources Housing and infrastructure incentives to increase affordable rentals and housing construction, including in-fill construction and redevelopment TIF districts for downtown.
From 2008 thru 2018 as treasurer of HEDA, we all worked together and gave 70 low interest loans totaling 3 million, and 1million of TIF FUNDS helping over 1000 jobs.
3)Taxes & spending
The city must fund high quality services at an affordable price, but taxes can not continue to increase at the rate of the last 3 years. Hibbing must provide for the best police and fire service, including the second school resource officer , keeping them safe and help them make good choices, Also maintaining a top quality fire and ambulance that is basically an emergency room on wheels, both services are critical to the community and seniors on fixed income. Hibbing cut back expenses the last two years, by slowing down snow removal by the elementary schools and emergency routes, I saw an accident police, fire, and all overtime savings were spent. Some major expenses were made without budgeting or a logical project. Wants should never come before needs.
Closing statement: I filed for ward 1 with the intent of helping with the financial struggles that face this community, and the uncertainty of reduced mining taxes, lower local government aid and the uncertainty of the life span of Hibbing Taconite. Helping to plan and schedule Required major infrastructure improvements like infiltration and inflow to meet state requirements. Total
Removal of all lead water lines, new housing infrastructure, several building renovations.I would respectfully request your vote of confidence to help improve Hibbing.
---
Hibbing City Council Ward 4
---
Steve Jurenes
Background/experience: I believe in Hibbing. Hello, I am a proud 3rd generation Hibbing resident living in Ward 4. A former Blue Jacket and Cardinal, I graduated from University of Wisconsin Superior in 1975 with a degree in Business Administration/Marketing with a minor in Accounting. From 1978-1999 I was Advertising Manager at the Hibbing Daily Tribune earning numerous state awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. In January of 2000, I joined the sales department at Ranger GM-Hibbing where I was responsible for the entire advertising budget, internet sales, as well as day to day sales and services as needed. My civic involvement included past president of the Hibbing Kiwanis Club and a board member of the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation. I retired in 2012. Currently, I am serving on the Hibbing Economic Development Authority board, represent Ward 4 on the Hibbing City Council and also do volunteer work with my wife Anna.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I believe in Hibbing, its residents and its future. That is the reason I am running to represent Ward 4 as their councilor. I am motivated and excited to represent ALL the residents of Hibbing as I realize that my vote on issues affects the quality of life not only for Ward 4 but the entire city. Now that I am retired I am able to devote my time, listen with an open mind, look into any concerns and respond with information. With my experiences and being a hard worker with result driven goals, the bottom line is that I BELIEVE IN HIBBING!
What do you see as the three major issues in your city?
As I considered the many requests, complaints, comments and questions, I believe the top three concerns of the residents are: Technology, Infrastructure/Services and Safety.
TECHNOLOGY - Hibbing needs to keep focusing on new technologies and expanding to rural areas. We need to connect with the world and keep up with the changing times. Being up to date with technology will be attractive to investors which will be more productive for the city. The city website needs to be user friendly, accurate with more detailed information. This would make communication between all city departments and the public more easily accessible. A system is now in the process of being updated and will be an asset to Hibbing.
INFRASTRUCTURE/SERVICES - Infrastructure networks/services can be visible like roads, bridges, potholes or hidden underground like water/sewer or gas lines. These services play a vital role in the smooth, smart operation of a city. Hibbing residents deserve to have the best essential support systems for their tax dollars. Investors also consider these as assets when looking to locate in a city. To achieve and maintain good infrastructure costs money but there are ways to get funding so the cost is not totally on the taxpayer. Hibbing taxpayers deserve the best services to continue their daily lives.
SAFETY - Safety is a concern for many residents. As your councilor I will work hard to ensure all security measures are more than adequate. Necessary equipment, ample workforce and education/training should be up to date for those in the safety profession. Current education information needs to be provided so everyone can recognize and react to all situations be it playground bullying, robbery, substance abuse or any criminal act. Hibbing should always be considered a safe place on the map to live, work, visit, play and invest.
Closing statement: Thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself and comment on what I believe are the top three concerns of the residents. It was difficult to address only three concerns since affordable housing, blight, job growth, business retention and higher paying jobs were other concerns that have been brought to my attention.
I would like the voters to see me as someone that is approachable, open-minded, reliable and a trustworthy person who is not afraid to voice their concerns as well as mine. When voting on or before November 8th, I would appreciate your vote because I BELIEVE IN HIBBING and want to be your voice.
---
Chris Whitney
Background/experience: My name is Chris Whitney. I have been a Hibbing resident for over 43 years. I currently live in Greenhaven with my wife and two young daughters.
I graduated from HHS in 1995 and from the HCC in 1999. I have spent the last 22 years working for the Keewatin PD with the last 6 years as chief. I bring a successful track record of community-based policing and blight reduction in the city of Keewatin that I would put to use in Hibbing. I also bring a successful record of working with a city council to get things done for the benefit of the city.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running to represent ward 4 in Hibbing because I feel that over the last 20 years, Hibbing has fallen behind some of our neighboring cities when it comes to attracting new businesses and industries to the area, attracting tourism, offering enough youth activities, having top notch facilities and being able to attract new residents and families to the city. Catching up in these areas will help our city grow, and help our current businesses thrive.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city?
Three issues I feel strongly about are: 1) Blight and crime. I want to work with the city and Hibbing PD to clean up all the run-down properties in Hibbing and the problems associated with them. I have a successful record of doing this in Keewatin and I think I can make it happen in Hibbing 2) Attracting new businesses while helping our current ones thrive. I would look forward to working with other city officials to sell the city of Hibbing as an attractive place to bring new businesses, industries and tourist attractions. 3) Keeping the memorial building expansion going in a fiscally responsible way. The historic memorial building will never be replaced, but it needs major updates in order to host more events and to compete with the beautiful and modern facilities in Virginia and Grand Rapids.
Closing statement: I feel strongly and care deeply about the city of Hibbing. I have lived most of my life here and I chose to raise my family here. I want Hibbing to grow and thrive and return to being the hub of the Iron Range that it once was. I am tired of seeing our population shrink, vacant buildings, having less and less to offer our children and nothing new to offer potential new residents and businesses. Working together, I think I can make a positive change to our wonderful city. Thanks!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.