HIBBING—A local nonprofit is planning an event to raise money to give back to the community.
The Hibbing-Chisholm Breakfast Rotary rigatoni and meatball dinner and fishing raffle is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the National Guard Armory in Hibbing. Your meal ticket also qualifies you for a chance to win a variety of door prizes, including a weekend at Nelson’s Resort, Crane Lake valued at $700, an adult fishing package valued at $250, custom made fishing rods by Mike Lesch and cash prizes. Door prizes for children 12 and under include a $150 fishing package and Mike Lesch custom-made fishing rod. All children will also receive a gift bag of prizes. You do not have to be present to win door prizes.
There are also going to be tickets available to purchase for a number of other raffles prizes, including fishing and summer sports equipment raffles, and seven meat raffles, including five packages from Cobb-Cook Grocery and two porketta packages from Fraboni’s. Need not be present to win.
“This is our 30th rotary fishing raffle, we can’t say annual because of the years missed with COVID,” Greg Anderson, club vice president said. “We’re glad to be able to have it again, it’s an event the public seems to really enjoy and helps us to raise funds for many local projects and funding requests.”
Anderson said the event started out with a fish fry in conjunction with the raffle, then eventually as membership dwindled was reduced to a raffle.
Proceeds from the Fish Raffle fundraiser have been used to send a student from our schools to RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) camp each summer and support more than a dozen youth and community organizations, Rev. Terry Tilton, club secretary noted in a press release.
This year the club decided to reintroduce the dinner but determined there just wasn’t adequate help to do the fish fry.
“This time we’re going a little bit bigger,” Anderson said. “We don’t have enough hands to make the fish fry work, but though a rigatoni and meatball dinner was something we could make work.”
The rotary is reaching out to other organizations and welcomes anyone who would like to help out at the rigatoni dinner.
Tickets are available in advance from any Hibbing-Chisholm Breakfast Club Rotarian, or at the door on May 11th. You may also call 218-929-9280 for tickets, to volunteer, or for more information.
