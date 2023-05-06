HIBBING—A local nonprofit is planning an event to raise money to give back to the community.

The Hibbing-Chisholm Breakfast Rotary rigatoni and meatball dinner and fishing raffle is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the National Guard Armory in Hibbing. Your meal ticket also qualifies you for a chance to win a variety of door prizes, including a weekend at Nelson’s Resort, Crane Lake valued at $700, an adult fishing package valued at $250, custom made fishing rods by Mike Lesch and cash prizes. Door prizes for children 12 and under include a $150 fishing package and Mike Lesch custom-made fishing rod. All children will also receive a gift bag of prizes. You do not have to be present to win door prizes.

