HIBBING — The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce named Shelly Hanson as its new President and CEO. effective Aug. 17, the board announced Wednesday.
A lifelong Hibbing resident, Hanson has a bachelor’s degree in communications and is completing coursework toward a master’s in public administration and nonprofit management next year.
"I take great pride in the people, our resources, and our community on the Iron Range," Hanson said through a press release. "The opportunity to use my experience, education, and skills to highlight the attributes of our community to attract people and business to Hibbing is very exciting to me. I look forward to working with our current business and community members to bolster their economic growth."
Her community involvement background includes volunteering with youth sports, drama, non-profit boards, and chamber activities. Her education and leadership experience will be beneficial in her new position, the chamber said.
“Shelly has both a vibrant and relatable leadership style; this combined with education in Nonprofit Management and extensive community experience makes Shelly dynamically qualified to lead the Hibbing Area Chamber,” said Krystle Glad, chair of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We’re excited for Shelly to begin to bring her ideas and enthusiasm to the Hibbing Area Chamber.”
The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization led by business owners and managers who design and implement programs to drive growth and improve the overall business climate.
The Chamber represents over 300 members that employ people in all business types and sizes. The primary mission is to create, protect, and enhance a healthy business environment for the benefit of our members and the entire community. We serve our members through promotion, education, information, and advocacy.
