HIBBING — The Veterans House Committee at the Hibbing Memorial Building is planning an event to honor Vietnam era military veterans.
A ceremony and free dinner is set for 11 a.m. on March 29 in the downstairs dining room of the Hibbing Memorial Building, and is open to Vietnam era veterans from all branches of the United States military who served between 1955 and 1975, regardless of where they served, and their families.
‘I think it’s a great idea to have this new event — it’s good for veterans and good for the community,” House Committee Chair Barb Hemingway, who is also a member of the American Legion Post 22 Auxiliary and VFW Post 1221 Auxiliary said.
The House Committee consists of the heads of the veterans and auxiliary members at the Memorial Building, including American Legion Post 22, VFW Post 1221 Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3, the Mid-Range Honor Guard, AmVets Post of Keewatin, and the Hibbing Senior Citizens Center, according to Hemingway.
March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the United States. First observed in 2012, it honors the US military members who served during the Vietnam War (1955-1975), according to the website timeandday.com.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 establishes the day as a national observance; however, it is not an official holiday in any part of the United States, according to information provided on the website.
Jim Tuorila, Phd., an Army Veteran and psychologist is the guest speaker. The Rev. Brent Theien, Senior Pastor at the Open Door Church in Hibbing is also scheduled to speak.
“It’s an incredible honor to be an Iron Range-born Vietnam era veteran to come back and speak to the veterans who have served from the Iron Range,” said Tuorila, a native of Calumet, now residing in St. Cloud.
Tuorila served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1977, toward the end of the Vietnam War.
“I was sent to Korea where I served 13 months in the DMZ (demilitarized zone) with the 2nd Infantry Division,” he said.
As a psychologist in private practice at Tourila Consulting, Tourila said 99 percent of his clients are veterans who experience post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Tourila is retired from the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center where he worked for 16 years, and for 28 years was an adjunct faculty member at St. Cloud State University.
Five years ago, Tuorila authored a book, “The Day I Died,” about a Vietnam Veteran who was a prisoner of war (POW).
The book tells the story of Paul Montauge from Anthony, Kansas, who spent five years as a POW.
“It was quite an honor to have a Vietnam vet select me to write his story,” said Tourila.
Tourila said he plans to talk about several Iron Range veterans, and Montague, a Marine he wrote the book about during his speech on March 29.
His book is out of print, but he is planning on bringing a couple of copies that he found on Amazon to the event in Hibbing.
Cheryl Lampton, a representative from the group United for Veterans is planning on having a table at the event with free pens, and informational resources for veterans.
Mary Mickelson, an author from Chisholm, is also scheduled to be there with copies of the book she wrote, “Surviving Vietnam” available to purchase. The book contains poetry written by her brother Jim Toscano, a Vietnam Veteran.
A crocheted afghan of the American Flag will be raffled off during the event.
There are no reservations for the free dinner. The menu consists of chicken kiev, fettuccine alfredo, salad, garlic rounds, and cake and bars for dessert.
The ceremony will be broadcast on Hibbing Public Access.
