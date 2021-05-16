Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking

HIBBING—Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22.
The local project was established in 2016, shortly after it was announced that Dylan would be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Its mission has been to create an art installation to provide a shared space for local youth and adults to gather and contemplate the impact Dylan’s artistry has had on a global community of fans for the past six decades.
The ground-breaking ceremony serves as the kick-off event for the “Year of Dylan Celebration” spreading across St. Louis County. On the heels of Hibbing’s celebration will be the week-long Duluth Dylan Fest Celebration.
The event is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. next Saturday, on the HHS grounds near the intersection of East 22nd Street and Seventh Avenue East (Bob Dylan Drive) in Hibbing. It will include live music from the HHS band and choir and local musicians, before moving three blocks south to the front lawn of Dylan’s childhood home, at 2425 Seventh Ave. E. There will be coffee and refreshments served plus live music by Hibbing native Greg Tiburzi.
Construction on Hibbing Dylan Project’s art installation will continue through summer. It is scheduled to be completed by fall. The public will be invited to join in a dedication ceremony on Oct. 16.
For more information, follow Hibbing Dylan Project and Duluth Dylan Fest on social media or visit hibbingdylanproject.org.
