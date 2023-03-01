Lux Fitness

Mike Egan stands in a workout area of Lux Fitness in Hibbing. Egan purchased the fitness center January 1st.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—A Hibbing businessman and community leader has branched out into the fitness industry.

Mike Egan, known to many in the community through his business ventures and in his role as a director on the Hibbing School Board, said he purchased Lux Fitness on Jan. 1 from fellow businessman and friend Rich Lees.

