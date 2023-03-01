HIBBING—A Hibbing businessman and community leader has branched out into the fitness industry.
Mike Egan, known to many in the community through his business ventures and in his role as a director on the Hibbing School Board, said he purchased Lux Fitness on Jan. 1 from fellow businessman and friend Rich Lees.
Lux Fitness is open 24 hours per day/seven days per week, and is located at 2900 Beltline in Hibbing.
In January Egan sold Mike’s Pub, a bar and restaurant he owned for several years on Howard Street. In addition to Lux Fitness, he also owns Up North Lettering in Hibbing, a business his son Michael runs. He also serves on the Hibbing School Board.
“I sold the restaurant and wanted to stay active,” Egan said, adding that he’s still learning as the fitness business.
Egan said two of his sons Michael and Patrick had worked out there prior to him buying it, and were familiar with it.
Lux Fitness offers a spacious place to work out with a mix of cardio and strength training equipment, spread out into three rooms. There’s also a pilates room. Amenities include modern locker rooms, saunas, tanning, energy drinks and coffee available at the door, and a water massage bed.
“You lay on the water and it gives you a massage,” Egan explained how the water massage bed works.
“In a couple of weeks I’m planning on adding a golf simulator,” he noted.
At present Egan said there are two employees at Lux Fitness and he’s looking to add a couple of more in the near future, an office position and a janitorial position.
There are around 700 memberships, and Egan said he’s hoping to grow that number.
While talking to people since he purchased the business Egan said the feedback has been positive. He noted there’s a focus on making sure everything is clean, and that the equipment is up to date and in working condition.
“Hopefully, people will come in and check it out,” Egan said. “This is new to me too and I’m still learning.”
Memberships to Lux Fitness are available to individuals or families, on a month-to-month or yearly basis. You can also stop in and check out the facility on a one-day trial.
