Khale Neiger is pictured by a display of charms he created. In the past seven months he raised $400 for local animal shelters.

CHISHOLM—Khale Neiger, an 11-year-old from Hibbing has raised $400 for local animal shelters in the last seven months.

Neiger delivered a donation for $200 to Precious Paws Humane Society on Thursday, and an assortment of collar charms he created called Khale’s Charms to help the shelter with future fundraising. He had previously donated to Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing.

