CHISHOLM—Khale Neiger, an 11-year-old from Hibbing has raised $400 for local animal shelters in the last seven months.
Neiger delivered a donation for $200 to Precious Paws Humane Society on Thursday, and an assortment of collar charms he created called Khale’s Charms to help the shelter with future fundraising. He had previously donated to Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing.
The charms are $3 apiece and for each one sold the shelter receives $1. They can be clipped to an animal’s collar, or even used as an accessory to a purse or backpack.
Neiger started selling the charms alongside his grandparents, Tiara and Ernie Aikey’s dog treat business called Stella and Hank.
“My grandma orders the parts and I put everything together,” Neiger explained.
“Khale picks out his own charms,” added his grandmother.
Shelter Manager Carrie Nelson expressed appreciation for the donation and the opportunity to raise much needed funds for shelter.
Nelson said the shelter is in the middle of building repairs to rectify an issue with water and mold.
In recent months Precious Paws has been bombarded with litters of unwanted cats and kittens to care for.
Neiger said his family has four dogs that he helps care for, three mini Australian Shepherds and a Border Collie.
His grandfather said Khale even helps clean up after the dogs, earning allowance by the pile.
Khale is active in sports including basketball, karate, sparring, and has recently taken up drawing.
