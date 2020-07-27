HIBBING — The Hibbing School Board accepted the resignation of Jordan Michael Kochevar at a special meeting Monday, a month after the teacher was accused of sexual misconduct involving social media and students.
Kochevar, 27, of Chisholm, faces four felony counts of sending sexual materials to children. A sixth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, he was placed on administrative leave by the Hibbing School District after he allegedly sent nude photos to four students on or around June 15. The school board accepted his resignation effective July 16.
“Before we begin with this first item, I want to remind the board that this is not up for discussion,” said Chair John Berklich before beginning with the personnel issue. “This is an open meeting, not a closed meeting, and we need to be aware of data privacy rules. We will have a simple yes-no vote.”
Director Jeff Polcher made the motion “to accept the resignation of Jordan Kochevar as an elementary teacher, at Lincoln Elementary, effective July 16, 2020.” The motion was seconded by Director Kathy Nyberg and passed unanimously, without discussion.
Following the meeting, Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich explained that the position of Elementary School Teaching & Early Ed/Elementary Teacher has been posted for 14 days and closes Aug. 10. It is listed as 1.0 FTE Elementary Teacher with a K-6 Elementary Licensure Preferred on the districts’ website. Aldrich expects the position to be filled and approved at the Aug. 19 school board meeting.
“We definitely need to find someone with experience and preferably with experience in distance learning,” Aldrich said, alluding to the uncertainty with the upcoming school year due to the coronavirus.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce the direction for the upcoming school year Thursday, which could include a more local approach to in-person learning than other executive orders.
“I believe there may be some internal candidates for this position.” Aldrich said, adding that he expects 15-20 applications from up to across the nation.
The Hibbing School District has four schools including two that service grades K-2, a grade 3-6 school and a high school for 7-12. In the 2019-20 school year, there were seven sixth grade teachers, including Kochevar, who mainly taught math.
Kochevar made his first appearance remotely in Sixth Judicial District Court in Hibbing on July 17. Presiding Judge Mark M. Starr set bail at $50,000.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s office said he could post by Friday or sign a supervised release condition with probation, which his attorney, James Perunovich, indicated Kochevar would do. Prosecutors said those conditions would include no contact with minors, no access to the internet and that Kochevar be subject to random searches of his person or electronic devices.
Charges against Kochevar stem from a call to authorities placed on June 20, alerting them to a video image sent to a parent’s 10-year-old child via a group Snapchat from “JKOCHEVAR1992,” the criminal complaint reads. The image showed “a Caucasian male showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward.”
The parent was allegedly able to identify Kochevar as a teacher in the local school district, the complaint reads. A Hibbing investigator viewed another video from JKOCHEVAR1992, which “showed a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts,” the complaint reads. “The male then lowers his boxer shorts” before exposing himself. The investigator went on to learn that similar images were sent to four children.
The investigator met with Kochevar on June 23 when he “stated he was intoxicated” on the night he allegedly sent images to the children, the complaint reads.
Hibbing schools placed him on administrative leave “immediately upon learning of this information,” Aldrich previously stated to the Mesabi Tribune via email.
Kochevar’s next hearing is an omnibus hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Aug. 27.
