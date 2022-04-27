HHS Drama presents William Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’

HIBBING — Students from the Hibbing High School Drama Department are busy rehearsing for their spring play.
Curtains open for William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at 7 p.m. on April 28 and April 29, and there is a matinee at 2 p.m. on April 30. All performances are at the historic Hibbing High School Auditorium.
Director Megan Reynolds said there are about 30 students, from seventh through 12th grade involved in the production, from actors to lighting designers, stage managers and set painters, musicians and other support crew.
Reynolds said to her knowledge, this is the first time in recent years that the HHS Drama Department has produced a Shakespeare play, and that the Twelfth Night offers an opportunity for multiple students to be cast in lead roles.
“Working with Shakespeare teaches students so much as they develop as performers,”Reynolds said. “The heightened language gives actors a set of cluses to follow; the verse meter helps actors understand what Shakespeare wanted to emphasize, and Shakespear’s use of descriptive language allows actors to speak with “verbal relish,” fully enunciating all the letters of a word to convey emotion comedy, or intensity.``
“The language adds another layer of difficulty, but once you are able to “speak the speech”, it is such a joy to play with his words and characters,” she added. “This group of students has worked so hard to understand and communicate this story and I’m incredibly proud of their work.”
Reynolds assured that the production doesn’t require the audience to be familiar with Shakespeare’s works, or the Twelfth Night.
“Our main and most important goal is for our audience to understand what is happening, and enjoy quite a different use of English expression,” Reynolds said. “There will be detailed plot summaries in our program, and our show will actually open with a fun summary of the plot and main characters, so even if audience members have never read or heard of this play, we have lots of tools in place to make sure they understand what’s happening.”
Reynolds also provided a brief synopsis of the play that involves twin siblings, Viola and Sebastian who are separated in a devastating shipwreck, and thinking the other drowned. Both of the women are rescued and brought to the island of Illyria. Viola, having no money or status in this strange land, decides to disguise herself as a man and offer herself to Duke Orsino as a servant for hire named Cesario. The Duke Orsino is in love with the Countess Olivia, who refuses to see him. Orsino sends “Cesario”(Viola) to woo Olivia on his behalf, but she falls in love with Cesario. Meanwhile, Viola has fallen in love with the Duke. Sebastian, meanwhile, has been rescued and accidentally stumbles onto Olivia’s garden, where she mistakes him for Cesario. Only time can untangle this knot!
The cast includes: Viola/Cesario played by senior Lauren Jackson, Olivia is played by junior Madelynn Helms, and Duke Orsino is played by junior Drew Aldrich. Other major roles are: Sebastian played by junior Ryan Nash ;Feste the Fool played by junior Kate Reckmeyer; and Malvolio is played by senior Ei Carlson.
“Twelfth Night is a story of the “madness” of love, of the crazy things it makes us do, and in Shakespeare’s time, was an investigation of the differences and similarities of how men and women experience and show their love,” Reynolds said. “In our production, we focus a lot on the two women at the center of the love triangle. Viola disguises herself as a man, because without her brother or a father in this unknown land, she is powerless. By dressing as a man, she is able to work and attain her own kind of agency. Similarly, the Countess Olivia’s father and brother have both died recently, and she has been left to rule her lands on her own. Both women subvert their traditional feminine roles and are masculinized by their circumstances, and both prove themselves competent, intelligent, and witty managers of their own fortunes. Twelfth Night celebrates the intelligence and agency of powerful women, but simultaneously embraces their feminine vulnerability in love as essential to their wholeness. Meanwhile, the play warns us that falling passionately in love at first sight obscures our vision, impedes our judgment, and ultimately, makes fools of us all.”
Tickets for Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night are available in advance at the HHS Activities Officer, and will also be available at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
